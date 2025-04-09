Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - AISIX Solutions Inc., (TSXV: AISX) (OTCQB: AISXF) (FSE: QT7) ("AISIX" or "the Company"), a frontrunner in climate risk assessment and modeling, today announced that it has been selected by MNP to support wildfire risk modeling services to MNP clients, contributing to the firm's broader climate risk and adaptation advisory offerings, commencing March 27, 2025.

MNP is one of Canada's largest professional services firms, with 152 offices across the country. The firm serves thousands of clients in sectors including agriculture, energy, real estate, financial services, and government.

Under this arrangement, AISIX will support wildfire risk analysis needs for MNP clients by assisting with assessments using its Wildfire 3.0 dataset. Assessments offer insights into wildfire probability, fire intensity, and historical fire activity, incorporating both past conditions and future climate change scenarios.

MNP has published an article titled "How can wildfire risk modelling help protect your business?", outlining the critical role of wildfire risk analysis in organizational planning and how these services are essential to business resilience and continuity planning.

"This collaboration enables us to assist our clients with wildfire risk intelligence that supports asset-level exposure analysis and scenario-based planning," said Edward Olson, Partner at MNP. "As climate-related risks become more material, organizations require data to inform reporting, risk management, and resilience strategies."

AISIX's Wildfire 3.0 dataset includes more than 30 million simulated fire events across Canada. The modeling framework incorporates topography, vegetation, historical ignition data, and weather conditions, and is built on the Cell2Fire2 fire growth engine. Outputs are available for multiple climate scenarios, including SSP1 and SSP5 projections for the 2040-2060 period.

"We're pleased to provide wildfire risk services in support of MNP's climate risk engagements," said Mihalis Belantis, Chief Executive Officer of AISIX Solutions. "This supports our broader focus on delivering data to decision-makers responsible for climate risk and resilience."

For more information about AISIX Solutions Inc. and its climate risk solutions, please visit www.aisix.ca or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) at @AISIXSolutions or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/aisixsolutionsinc/.

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc., is a leading global climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions Inc. is on a mission to provide auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from climate-related risks. By empowering organizations with climate insights, AISIX Solutions Inc. aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

About MNP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms - proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. MNP's Climate Risk and Adaptation practice advises organizations on how to assess and respond to the physical risks associated with climate change. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca.

