WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut, a unit of Yum! Brands, Inc., is launching Pizza Caviar, a first-of-its-kind innovation of caviar made with pepperoni-flavored water and agar agar based caviar-style pearls.According to the firm, its bite-sized Pizza Caviar pearls, inspired by the rise of 'caviar bumps', are made to taste like pepperoni and designed for dipping, dunking, and bumping. Pizza Caviar is crafted to replicate the look and feel of traditional caviar, without the fish.The savory pepperoni-flavored 'Caviar' is served in Pizza Hut's new product innovation Pizza Caviar Bump Box. The Box includes one cheese Personal Pan Pizza and choice of 3 plain boneless wings or fries, all topped with bursts of pepperoni-flavored 'Pizza Caviar'.The brand-new Pizza Caviar Bump Box will be available exclusively at the Pizza Hut located at 932 8th Avenue in New York City from April 10th - April 12th from 4-8pm, while supplies last.The company attributed the new product launch to the caviar craze sweeping foodie culture. According to the firm, Caviar, the vitamin-rich cured fish eggs, has been elevating some of the world's most beloved comfort foods with the unexpected hi-low pairings popping up in upscale restaurants and gracing social feeds across the country.Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer of Pizza Hut, said, 'As a brand that's always pushing the boundaries of what pizza culture can be, we saw an opportunity to take one of today's biggest food trends and make it our own. Pizza Caviar is our way of bringing a touch of indulgence, while staying true to the flavors people love from Pizza Hut.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX