Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

INVESCO ASIA DRAGON TRUST PLC

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 9 April 2025, the following transaction in Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc (the "Company") securities took place:

Susan Sternglass Noble acquired 10,000 ordinary shares in the Company. The shares were acquired at a price of £2.9952 per share.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Susan Sternglass Noble 2 Reason for thenotification a) Position/status Non- executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant a) Name Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc b) LEI 549300YM9USHRKIET173 4 Detailsofthetransaction(s) Transaction summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2025-04-09 Ordinary shares of 10p each GB0004535307 London Stock Exchange (XLON) GBP - British Pounds Nature of Transaction: Purchase of Shares Price Volume Total 2.9952 10,000 29,952.00 Aggregated 2.9952 10,000 29,952.00

For further information, please contact:

James Poole

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

9 April 2025