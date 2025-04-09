AECI Limited - Dealings in Securities by a Prescribed Officer
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1924/002590/06
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Company)
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A PRESCRIBED OFFICER
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements (Listings Requirements), shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following dealings by a prescribed officer pursuant to awards that vested on 31 March 2025 in terms of the AECI Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP).
Name: Dean Murray
Position and company: Executive Vice President, AECI Chemicals
Date of transaction: 8 April 2025
Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the vesting of awards granted in terms of the LTIP
Number of securities: 3 148
Class of securities: Ordinary shares
Volume weighted average sale price per security: R93.0040
Highest sale price: R93.02
Lowest sale price: R93.00
Total value of transaction: R292 776.59
Nature and extent of interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained in terms of
paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements: Yes
Woodmead, Sandton
09 April 2025
