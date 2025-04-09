Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Diese Aktie könnte zur Goldgrube für Verteidigungsinvestoren werden!
AECI Limited - Dealings in Securities by a Prescribed Officer

Finanznachrichten News

AECI Limited - Dealings in Securities by a Prescribed Officer

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A PRESCRIBED OFFICER

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements (Listings Requirements), shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following dealings by a prescribed officer pursuant to awards that vested on 31 March 2025 in terms of the AECI Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP).

Name: Dean Murray

Position and company: Executive Vice President, AECI Chemicals

Date of transaction: 8 April 2025

Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the vesting of awards granted in terms of the LTIP

Number of securities: 3 148

Class of securities: Ordinary shares

Volume weighted average sale price per security: R93.0040

Highest sale price: R93.02

Lowest sale price: R93.00

Total value of transaction: R292 776.59

Nature and extent of interest: Direct beneficial

Clearance to deal obtained in terms of

paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements: Yes

Woodmead, Sandton

09 April 2025

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Corporate Advisory


