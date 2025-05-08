AECI Limited - Dealings in securities by a Director, a Prescribed Officer and the Group Company Secretary

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR, A PRESCRIBED OFFICER AND THE GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements (Listings Requirements), the following information is disclosed:

Acceptance of awards of performance shares: Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

In terms of the standard rules of the Company's LTIP, participants have been allocated new awards of performance shares in line with an annual award process. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest three years after the grant date of 14 April 2025, subject to the performance conditions attached to each allocation being met. The awards of performance shares were accepted by the relevant participants on 7 May 2025 and the performance shares were issued at the grant price of R92.9000 on the same date, as follows:

Name Position and company Number of performance shares Value H Riemensperger Chief Executive Officer, AECI 128 734 R11 959 388.60 DK Murray Prescribed Officer, AECI (Executive Vice President, AECI Chemicals) 43 547 R4 045 516.30 C Singh Group Company Secretary, AECI 33 077 R3 072 853.30

Acceptance of awards of shares: 2024 One Incentive Long-term Incentive Plan (OI-LTIP)

In terms of the standard rules of the Company's 2024 OI-LTIP, participants have been allocated new awards of non-performance shares in line with an annual award process. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest two years after the grant date of 14 April 2025, subject to the conditions attached to each allocation being met. The awards of non-performance shares were accepted by the relevant participants on 7 May 2025 and the non-performance shares were issued at the grant price of R92.9000 on the same date, as follows:

Name Position and company Number of shares Value H Riemensperger Chief Executive Officer, AECI 9 925 R922 032.50 DK Murray Prescribed Officer, AECI (Executive Vice President, AECI Chemicals) 3 580 R332 582.00 C Singh Group Company Secretary, AECI 3 055 R283 809.50

The abovementioned transactions, for which the prescribed clearance was granted in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, were effected off-market. All participants have a direct beneficial interest.

