Donnerstag, 08.05.2025
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220 | Ticker-Symbol: A7Z
Frankfurt
08.05.25 | 08:01
4,740 Euro
+0,85 % +0,040
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
PR Newswire
08.05.2025 12:06 Uhr
AECI Limited - Dealings in securities by a Director, a Prescribed Officer and the Group Company Secretary

Finanznachrichten News

AECI Limited - Dealings in securities by a Director, a Prescribed Officer and the Group Company Secretary

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR, A PRESCRIBED OFFICER AND THE GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements (Listings Requirements), the following information is disclosed:

Acceptance of awards of performance shares: Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

In terms of the standard rules of the Company's LTIP, participants have been allocated new awards of performance shares in line with an annual award process. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest three years after the grant date of 14 April 2025, subject to the performance conditions attached to each allocation being met. The awards of performance shares were accepted by the relevant participants on 7 May 2025 and the performance shares were issued at the grant price of R92.9000 on the same date, as follows:

Name

Position and company

Number of performance shares

Value

H Riemensperger

Chief Executive Officer, AECI

128 734

R11 959 388.60

DK Murray

Prescribed Officer, AECI (Executive Vice President, AECI Chemicals)

43 547

R4 045 516.30

C Singh

Group Company Secretary, AECI

33 077

R3 072 853.30

Acceptance of awards of shares: 2024 One Incentive Long-term Incentive Plan (OI-LTIP)

In terms of the standard rules of the Company's 2024 OI-LTIP, participants have been allocated new awards of non-performance shares in line with an annual award process. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest two years after the grant date of 14 April 2025, subject to the conditions attached to each allocation being met. The awards of non-performance shares were accepted by the relevant participants on 7 May 2025 and the non-performance shares were issued at the grant price of R92.9000 on the same date, as follows:

Name

Position and company

Number of shares

Value

H Riemensperger

Chief Executive Officer, AECI

9 925

R922 032.50

DK Murray

Prescribed Officer, AECI (Executive Vice President, AECI Chemicals)

3 580

R332 582.00

C Singh

Group Company Secretary, AECI

3 055

R283 809.50

The abovementioned transactions, for which the prescribed clearance was granted in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, were effected off-market. All participants have a direct beneficial interest.

Woodmead, Sandton

8 May 2025

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco


