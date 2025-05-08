AECI Limited - Dealings in securities by a Director, a Prescribed Officer and the Group Company Secretary
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08
AECI LIMITED
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR, A PRESCRIBED OFFICER AND THE GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements (Listings Requirements), the following information is disclosed:
Acceptance of awards of performance shares: Long-term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
In terms of the standard rules of the Company's LTIP, participants have been allocated new awards of performance shares in line with an annual award process. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest three years after the grant date of 14 April 2025, subject to the performance conditions attached to each allocation being met. The awards of performance shares were accepted by the relevant participants on 7 May 2025 and the performance shares were issued at the grant price of R92.9000 on the same date, as follows:
Name
Position and company
Number of performance shares
Value
H Riemensperger
Chief Executive Officer, AECI
128 734
R11 959 388.60
DK Murray
Prescribed Officer, AECI (Executive Vice President, AECI Chemicals)
43 547
R4 045 516.30
C Singh
Group Company Secretary, AECI
33 077
R3 072 853.30
Acceptance of awards of shares: 2024 One Incentive Long-term Incentive Plan (OI-LTIP)
In terms of the standard rules of the Company's 2024 OI-LTIP, participants have been allocated new awards of non-performance shares in line with an annual award process. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest two years after the grant date of 14 April 2025, subject to the conditions attached to each allocation being met. The awards of non-performance shares were accepted by the relevant participants on 7 May 2025 and the non-performance shares were issued at the grant price of R92.9000 on the same date, as follows:
Name
Position and company
Number of shares
Value
H Riemensperger
Chief Executive Officer, AECI
9 925
R922 032.50
DK Murray
Prescribed Officer, AECI (Executive Vice President, AECI Chemicals)
3 580
R332 582.00
C Singh
Group Company Secretary, AECI
3 055
R283 809.50
The abovementioned transactions, for which the prescribed clearance was granted in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, were effected off-market. All participants have a direct beneficial interest.
8 May 2025
