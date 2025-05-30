Anzeige
WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220
Frankfurt
30.05.25 | 08:04
5,000 Euro
-0,99 % -0,050
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
30.05.2025
AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notifications

AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notifications

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI05 ISIN: ZAG000199258

Bond code: AECI06 ISIN: ZAG000199266

(AECI)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 June 2025:

Bond code: AECI05

ISIN: ZAG000199258

Coupon: 8.948%

Interest amount due: R12 066 316.71

Bond code: AECI06

ISIN: ZAG000199266

Coupon: 9.058%

Interest amount due: R10 616 472.33

Interest period: 11 March 2025 to 10 June 2025

Payment date: 11 June 2025

Date convention: Following business day

30 May 2025

Debt sponsor

Questco Proprietary Limited


