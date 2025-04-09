Anzeige
WKN: 939208 | ISIN: US2763171046 | Ticker-Symbol: EAQ
Frankfurt
09.04.25
08:00 Uhr
20,000 Euro
-1,200
-5,66 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EASTERN COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASTERN COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,30021,00017:11
ACCESS Newswire
09.04.2025 16:14 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Eastern Company Announces Timing Of Virtual Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

SHELTON, CT / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2025 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving commercial transportation, logistics, and other industrial markets, will conduct its Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually on Wednesday April 30, 2025. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be made available.

What: The Eastern Company Annual Virtual Meeting of Shareholders

When: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Dial-In Number: Participants can also join by phone at 1-877-328-2502 (toll free in US and Canada) or 1-412-317-5419 (International). No passcode will be needed, please request the Eastern Company Annual Meeting when greeted by the operator and you will be placed into the conference on hold until the meeting begins.

Webcast: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EML2025

About Eastern

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to niche markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

The Eastern Company
Ryan Schroeder or Nicholas Vlahos
203-729-2255

SOURCE: The Eastern Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
