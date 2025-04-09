SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics (SMSN.L) and Google Cloud announced Wednesday that they have deepened their partnership to bring generative AI capabilities to Ballie, Samsung's upcoming home AI companion robot.Launching this summer, Ballie will leverage Google Cloud's Gemini model to interact naturally with users, manage smart home environments, and offer personalized assistance-from adjusting lighting and greeting visitors to providing schedule reminders.Ballie combines Gemini's multimodal reasoning with Samsung's proprietary language models to process voice, visual, and sensor data in real time. It can respond to everyday needs like offering outfit suggestions or recommending ways to boost energy based on user feedback.The collaboration builds on the successful integration of Gemini into Samsung's Galaxy S24 and expands generative AI across more consumer devices.SMSN.IL is trading at $896.50, down $16.50 or 1.81 percent on the IOB.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX