Aumann Auctions: Rare 1911 40-70 Imperial Tractor Heads to Auction

Finanznachrichten News

Aumann Auctions Presents One of the Finest Antique Tractors in Existence

NOKOMIS, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2025 / Aumann Auctions is proud to offer collectors and antique tractor enthusiasts a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own one of the rarest and most prestigious tractors in existence. The 1911 40-70 Imperial, regarded as the "Cadillac" of tractors, is now available for auction. With only three complete examples known to exist-plus one project-this is truly a crown jewel in the world of antique farm machinery.

40-70 Imperial Tractor

40-70 Imperial Tractor
Pre-'30 Antique Tractor Auction

The 40-70 Imperial was a marvel of engineering in its time, standing out with its unique four-cylinder horizontally opposed engine and four exhaust pipes, which produce an unmistakable and distinct sound. The heavy steel fabricated box frame was ahead of its era, offering unparalleled durability and a bold, industrial aesthetic. Additionally, the overhead valve train mechanism was an advanced design for 1911, showcasing the ingenuity of early tractor manufacturing.

With massive 8-foot rear wheels, the Imperial is an imposing presence, exuding both power and elegance. Originally, this tractor was nearly twice the cost of comparable models, making it a premium choice for large-scale farming operations of the time. Its rarity and historical significance make it one of the most sought-after tractors in the antique collecting community.

This particular 40-70 Imperial has a storied history. It previously underwent an expert restoration while under the stewardship of the Schaff Collection, ensuring that it remains in pristine condition. The current owner has since made additional mechanical repairs, including a flywheel key replacement, and has showcased the tractor at prestigious events on the East Coast.

"For those who seek the absolute best in antique tractors, this is it," said Kurt Aumann from Aumann Auctions. "The 40-70 Imperial is an engineering masterpiece, and its presence in this auction is a momentous occasion for collectors and agricultural history buffs alike."

The auction represents a rare chance to acquire a piece of early agricultural innovation that is unmatched in both engineering and historical significance. With its remarkable design, extreme rarity, and superior restoration, this Imperial tractor is as good as it gets in the world of vintage farm machinery.

About Aumann Auctions, Inc.

Aumann Auctions, Inc. is a nationally recognized leader in antique tractor, automobilia, and vintage advertising auctions. With a reputation for uncovering and bringing historically significant pieces to market, Aumann Auctions continues to set records in the agricultural collectibles industry.

Contact Information

Tyson Reed
Marketing Director
tyson@aumannauctions.com
(217) 563-2523

.

SOURCE: Aumann Auctions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
