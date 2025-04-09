Regulatory News:

Legrand's (Paris:LR) Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) on April 9, 2025.

The Universal Registration Document includes, in particular, the annual financial report, the report on corporate governance presented in a dedicated section of the management report of the Board of Directors on March 19, 2025 to the Annual General Meeting scheduled on May 27, 2025 (as well as the related Statutory Auditors' report), the information relating to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors, and the sustainability report.

The Universal Registration Document is freely available to the public under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and can be consulted on the Company's website (www.legrandgroup.com/en, section Investors and Shareholders Regulated information 2024).

Key financial dates

2025 first-quarter results: May 7, 2025

"Quiet period 1 " starts: April 7, 2025

Ex-dividend date: May 29, 2025

Dividend payment: June 2, 2025

2025 first-half results: July 31, 2025

"Quiet period1" starts: July 1, 2025

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use (energy and digital transition solutions: datacenters, digital lifestyles and energy transition offerings).

Legrand reported sales of €8.6 billion in 2024. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

Contacts:

investor relations Financial communication

Ronan MARC (Legrand)

+33 1 49 72 53 53. ronan.marc@legrand.com

Press relations

Lucie DAUDIGNY (TBWA)

+33 6 77 20 71 11. lucie.daudigny@tbwa-corporate.com