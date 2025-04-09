OpenGate Capital ("OpenGate"), a global private equity firm, announced today that it has entered into a binding agreement for the sale of Player One Amusement Group ("Player One"), a best-in-class experiential entertainment for consumers, to GENDA (TSE: 9166).

OpenGate acquired Player One from Cineplex (TSX: CGX) in 2024 through a corporate carve-out.

Player One is an amusement services provider based in Toronto, Ontario serving customers across Canada and the US. The business provides amusement gaming equipment and outsourced operations and maintenance support to customers seeking to drive superior location profitability and create a best-in-class consumer experience. In addition, the business sources, distributes, and maintains amusement gaming equipment for commercial and retail venues across North America. Customers include theater chains, resorts, golf entertainment centers, trampoline parks, and bowling centers.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q3 2025.

About OpenGate Capital

OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation, and growth. Established in 2005, OpenGate Capital is headquartered in New York with a European office in Paris, France. OpenGate's professionals possess the critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build, and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate Capital has executed more than 40 platform acquisitions across North America and Europe. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.

About GENDA

GENDA is an entertainment company that aims to build a global entertainment network and increase the "total amount of fun" distributed throughout the world. It operates a wide range of businesses in entertainment, including Amusement, Karaoke, Character Merchandising, Food Beverage and Contents Promotions (movies, interactive content, etc.). GENDA operates approximately 800 amusement arcades such as "GiGO" and the karaoke chain "Karaoke BanBan" in Japan and abroad, as well as approximately 11,000 mini-locations (non-staffed gaming corners). GENDA operates in Japan, the United States, mainland China, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Vietnam and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.genda.jp.

