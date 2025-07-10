OpenGate Capital ("OpenGate") today announced the July 2nd closing of the sale of Player One Amusement Group ("Player One") to GENDA (TSE: 9166), a global entertainment network platform. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Player One is an amusement services provider based in Toronto, Ontario serving customers across Canada and the US. The business provides amusement gaming equipment and outsourced operations and maintenance support to customers seeking to drive superior location profitability and create a best-in-class consumer experience. In addition, the business sources, distributes and maintains amusement gaming equipment for commercial and retail venues across North America. Customers include theater chains, resorts, golf entertainment centers, trampoline parks and bowling centers.

OpenGate acquired Player One from Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company through a corporate carve-out in 2024. Under the guidance of OpenGate's Operations Team, Player One growth initiatives included:

Executing a complex carve-out within 18 months, including the stand-up of core support functions and implementation of ERP and HRIS systems

Strengthening the leadership team with key finance hires and expanding the commercial organization in priority markets

Introducing a value-based pricing strategy through offer redesigns and photobooth pricing optimization

Rolling out cashless operations across Canada and the US to enhance revenue capture and pricing visibility

John Kolliniatis, Player One's CEO, stated "Thank you to the OpenGate team for their strong partnership and to all the team members at Player One Amusement Group for their significant contributions. Our close collaboration with OpenGate since 2024 established our company as a fully standalone platform and industry leader, and we are excited about the company's future with GENDA."

"John and the rest of the team at Player One Amusement Group have been very collaborative partners, as we worked together to make our vision for the company as an industry leader a reality," said Andrew Nikou, OpenGate's Founder and Managing Partner. "Together, we were able to establish Player One as a high-performing, standalone company poised to continue leading the amusement solutions industry."

The exit of Player One marks OpenGate's fourth full realization in the past 18 months following the sales of Fiven (silicon carbide materials, August 2024), SMAC (French waterproofing and facades, April 2024) and Verdant Specialty Solutions (specialty chemicals, December 2023). In addition, OpenGate recently announced a binding agreement to sell Scioteq, with closing expected in Q4 2025.

About OpenGate

OpenGate is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation and growth. Headquartered in both New York and Paris, OpenGate has been building and transforming businesses since 2005. OpenGate's professionals possess the critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate has executed more than 40 platform acquisitions across North America and Europe. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.

About GENDA

GENDA Inc. is a fast-growing Japanese entertainment company focused on creating a global network of amusement experiences. Its core businesses include operating GiGO-branded arcades, over 11,000 mini-locations (such as claw machines and vending setups), karaoke venues, and character merchandising, along with content and food services. The company has aggressively expanded through M&A, previously acquiring Sega Entertainment's arcade business, the U.S.-based National Entertainment Network, and Player One Amusement Group in North America. GENDA's strategy centers on integrating these acquisitions to boost efficiency through digital systems, centralized operations, and cross-border scale.

