Clariane (CLARI.PA ISIN: FR0010386334) informs its shareholders that a Combined General Meeting (the "General Meeting") of the Company will take place on Wednesday 14 May 2025 at 2 p.m. in the meeting room Apostrophe, located at 83 avenue Marceau, 75016 Paris.

The prior notice of the General Meeting containing the agenda, the draft resolutions presented by the Board of Directors and the description of the participation and voting arrangements for the General Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires no. 43 of 9 April 2025.

The information regarding the General Meeting mentioned in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code can be found on the Company's website at the following address: www.clariane.com, in the "Investors" section, under "Shareholders", "General Meetings" and then "2025

The documents and the information mentioned in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code can be sent to the shareholders upon request to Uptevia, Service Assemblées Générales Centralisées 90-110 Esplanade du Général de Gaulle 92931 Paris La Défense Cedex, France (centralising institution appointed by Clariane).

Shareholders will also be able to consult the documents at the Company's registered office located at 21-25, rue Balzac, 75008 Paris, France during the 15 days preceding the holding of the General Meeting.

Next events:

24 April 2025 First quarter 2025 revenue

14 May 2025 Annual General Meeting

About Clariane

Clariane is the leading European community for care in times of vulnerability. It has operations in six countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.

Relying on their diverse expertise, each year the Group's 60,000 professionals provide services to almost 900,000 patients and residents in three main areas of activity: long-term care nursing homes (Korian, Seniors Residencias, etc.), specialist healthcare facilities and services (Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, Lebenswert, etc.), and alternative living solutions (Petits-fils, Ages&Vie etc.).

In June 2023, Clariane became a purpose-driven company and added a new corporate purpose, common to all its activities, to its articles of association: "To take care of each person's humanity in times of vulnerability". Clariane has been listed on Euronext Paris, Section B since November 2006. The Group joined the SBF 120 index and the CAC® SBT 1.5° index on 23 September 2024.

Euronext ticker: CLARI.PA ISIN: FR0010386334

Investor contacts

Stéphane Bisseuil

Head of Investor Relations

+33 (0) 6 58 60 68 69

stephane.bisseuil@clariane.com

Benoit Lesieur

Deputy head of Investor Relations ESG

Benoit.lesieur@clariane.com

Press contacts

Julie Mary

Press Officer

06 59 72 50 69

julie.mary@clariane.com

Florian Bachelet

Press Officer

06 79 86 78 23

florian.bachelet@clariane.com