JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The Commander of U.S. Central Command, Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla held a series of discussions with military leaders and troops from six countries in the Middle East during his five-day visit to the region.While in Israel, Gen. Kurilla met with the Chief of Staff of the Israeli Defense Force Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, other key IDF staff, and leaders from multiple Israeli National Security Organizations. They discussed a range of strategic security issues across the region. Gen.Kurilla also discussed continued efforts to deepen the military partnership between the United States and Israel and increase interoperability between the two forces. Gen. Kurilla reiterated the ironclad military-to-military relationship between the U.S. and Israel, CENTCOM said in a press release.In his visit to Jordan, Gen. Kurilla met with Maj. Gen. Yousef Al-H'naity, Chairman of the Jordan Joint Chiefs of Staff and Royal Jordanian Air Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Hiyassat. They discussed the evolving security situation in the region, deepening the bilateral defense relationship between the U.S. and Jordan, and further expanding the military-to-military relationship with the Jordan Armed Forces.The CENTCOM chierf visited Qatar, and met with the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Jassim Al Mannai, and discussed regional security issues and continued opportunities to increase interoperability. Gen. Kurilla and Lt. Gen. Al Mannai reiterated their commitment to enhancing U.S.-Qatar military partnership.While in the UAE, Gen. Kurilla met with Emirati National Security Advisor Sheik Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They discussed current security challenges in the region and agreed to continue deepening the U.S. security partnership and cooperation and with UAE, which is recognized as one of only two Major Defense Partners of the United States.The top U.S. General met with Saudi and Yemeni partners when he visited Saudi Arabia.Gen. Kurilla and Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwayli, Chief of General Staff of the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces, discussed shared security concerns, the importance of joint readiness and interoperability, and their mutual commitment to addressing regional threats.Lt. Gen. Sagheer Hamoud Ahmed Aziz, the Chief of Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces, and Gen. Kurilla discussed ongoing efforts against the Iran-backed Houthis, including the current operation designed to restore freedom of navigation.At every stop, Gen. Kurilla met with and thanked U.S. military commanders and service members, according to CENTCOM.'These engagements with our partners and service members are invaluable. They further enhance the trusted relationships we've built with our partners in the region over decades. Working with our partners moves us further toward enhancing deterrence through building interoperable capabilities throughout the region,' said Gen. Kurilla.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX