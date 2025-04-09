Regulatory News:

The shareholders of the Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) are informed that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, decided to advance the date of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting initially scheduled for Thursday May 22, 2025 at 3 p.m. (Paris Time) at Cloud Business Center, 10 bis rue du Quatre Septembre, 75002 Paris, France for Wednesday May 21, 2025, at the same time and place

It is specified that the agenda and text of the proposed resolutions remain unchanged.

A convening notice as corrective to the preliminary notice to the Shareholders' Meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires dated March 10, 2025, no. 30 under reference 2500591 will be published soon in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires and in a legal gazette. The conditions for participating and voting at this Meeting will be described in said notice.

About Teleperformance Group (TP)

TP (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP) is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2024, TP reported consolidated revenue of €10,280 million (US$11 billion) and net profit of €523 million.

TP shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, TP shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

