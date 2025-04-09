Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Technologies Strengthens Innovation with New Patent Filing for Secure Vessel Connectivity

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company specializing in electric marine propulsion systems, announces that it has filed a new U.S. patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), significantly enhancing its proprietary E-Motion Electric High-Voltage (HV) Marine Powertrain technology.

The patent application covers an advanced secure communication framework employing token-based authentication to safeguard essential vessel systems from unauthorized access. The technology utilizes a secure gateway acting as a protective intermediary between external interface devices and internal CAN bus systems, preserving integrity while allowing authorized control of critical components like batteries, throttles, and motor controllers.

Vision Marine's V30 - Electric 180HP Pontoon available for order.

"This patent represents another milestone in strengthening the innovative foundation of our E-Motion platform, ensuring unmatched digital security and reliability," said Xavier Montagne, Chief Technology Officer at Vision Marine. "We are determined to lead the marine industry with groundbreaking electric propulsion solutions and are incredibly proud of this latest innovation that delivers secure, powerful, and intuitive control for both OEMs and consumers."

A dynamic content server embedded within the gateway enables real-time loading of control interfaces and diagnostic tools directly onto vessel dashboards, removing the need for physical access to sensitive hardware. This streamlined approach simplifies OEM integration, elevates the boating experience, and enhances user interaction without compromising security.

For manufacturers, Vision Marine's technology significantly simplifies electrification, providing seamless, secure integration. For boaters, the patent ensures robust protection and intuitive, reliable vessel operation, highlighting Vision Marine's dedication to superior marine experiences.

This patent further advances Vision Marine's commercialization strategy, reinforcing the integration potential of the E-Motion powertrain for third-party vessels and supporting the company's strategic relationships with leading boat manufacturers. As part of Vision Marine's expanding IP portfolio, this filing underscores its comprehensive approach to delivering an industrialized, secure, and user-centered electric boating solution.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) designs and manufactures cutting-edge electric propulsion systems and complete electric boat solutions. The Company's flagship E-Motion 180E powertrain is a market-proven, purpose-built, high-voltage electric marine propulsion system, driving industry innovation and electrification forward. Vision Marine is committed to expanding electric adoption by supporting OEMs and offering consumer-ready electric boats through select manufacturing partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the Company's patent filing, the impact of the technology on future product development and OEM integrations, and Vision Marine's overall market position and commercialization strategy. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those related to general economic conditions and other factors described in Vision Marine's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events, except as required by law.

