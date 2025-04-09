Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) ("Zhibao," "we," or the "Company"), a leading and high growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities in China, today announced its 1H2025 Earnings Conference Call, recapping the Company's financial performance for the six month period ended December 31, 2024, as well as a schedule of other upcoming investor focused events.

"We look forward to attending these upcoming events, which serve as an excellent platform for Zhibao to not only share our latest financial results and strategic outlook, but also to further strengthen our engagement with investors around the world," said Mr. Botao Ma, CEO of Zhibao Technology Inc. "We believe that transparency and open dialogue are fundamental to building long-term trust and credibility with the investment community. These forums allow us to communicate our progress, answer questions directly, and provide deeper insight into our growth strategy as we continue to drive innovation in the InsurTech sector."



1H2025 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Location: Virtual

Participant Information:

Dial-In Numbers: 1-877-423-9813 or 1-201-689-8573

Call me: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13750000&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

- Participants can use the Guest dial-in numbers provided above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me link for instant telephone access to the event.

- The Call me link will be made active at 10:45 AM ET, April 15

We invite investors and analysts to join our upcoming 1H2025 earnings conference call, recapping the Company's financial performance for the six month period ended December 31, 2024, to gain valuable insights into the Company's performance and future growth outlook.



Shanghai Shareholder Communication Event (in Chinese)

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Time: 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM CST (10:30 PM - 11:30 PM ET, April 15)

Location: In-Person, Shanghai (Virtual Attendance Available)

Registration Link: https://meeting.tencent.com/dm/jM3yoxHAvSpC

Registration Details: #腾讯会议:822-869-634 Meeting Password: 92333

In Person Invitation: Please send an invitation request via email to ir@zhibao-tech.com

Zhibao Technology's CEO, Mr. Botao Ma and CFO, Mr. Yuanwen Xia will deliver a presentation in Chinese, introducing the latest Company developments, including an overview of the recent 1H2025 financial performance, as well as discuss their vision for the future growth and trajectory of Zhibao. Following the Company presentation, audience members will be able to engage directly with management, through a Q&A session. We invite any local investors, in the Shanghai area, to reach out for more information on how to attend this event, and we also invite any Chinese speaking investors, who may not be able to attend the in-person event, to register to watch the presentation virtually by accessing the registration link provided above.

Skyline Signature Series Webinar

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Virtual

Link to Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6817437871055/WN_5CyybpRkQ5e1jDbobxRSxA

The Skyline Signature Series will feature a live Company presentation delivered by Zhibao's CEO, Mr. Botao Ma, CFO, Mr. Yuanwen Xia, and IR Manager, Mr. Daniel Tao, offering insights into the Company's strategic vision, operational progress, and growth opportunities, while providing another channel for the Company to communicate its recent financial performance with the investment community. Following Zhibao's presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with Zhibao's executive team during a moderated Q&A session. This event provides investors with the opportunity to hear firsthand from Zhibao's leadership and gain a deeper understanding of the Company's trajectory in the rapidly evolving Insurtech landscape.



NAI500 Group Investor Presentation (in Chinese)

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Time: 8:30 PM ET

Location: Virtual

Participant Information: For any Chinese speaking investors interested in attending this presentation, please reach out via the investor relations contact details listed at the bottom of this press release for more information.

Zhibao Technology's NAI500 live virtual investor presentation, which will be conducted in Chinese, provides a unique opportunity for the Company to connect directly with NAI500's strong base of primarily Chinese investors. The presentation will be led by Zhibao's management team, who are native Chinese speakers, allowing them to communicate the Company's vision, growth strategy, and market potential with upmost clarity.

About Zhibao Technology Inc.

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) is a leading and high growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities ("Zhibao China Group") in China. 2B2C ("to-business-to-customer") digital embedded insurance is the Company's innovative business model, which Zhibao China Group pioneered in China. Zhibao China Group launched the first digital insurance brokerage platform in China in 2020, which is powered by their proprietary PaaS ("Platform as a Service").

Zhibao has developed over 40 proprietary and innovative digital insurance solutions addressing different scenarios in a wide range of industries, including but not limited to travel, sports, logistics, utilities, and e-commerce. Zhibao acquires and analyzes customer data, utilize big data and AI technology to continually iterate and enhance its digital insurance solutions. This iterative process, in addition to continually improving its digital insurance solutions, will keep it abreast of the new trends and customer preferences in the market. For more information, please visit: ir.zhibao-tech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "is/are likely to," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

