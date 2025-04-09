Online players in Portugal are Europe's first to enjoy Konami real-money slots

Konami Gaming, Inc. and Solverde Group announced the official European premiere of Konami real-money online slots. Online players at Solverde.pt, Portugal's largest online casino, became Europe's first to wager on Konami slots via smartphone, tablet, and desktop, with player-favorites from the casino including All Aboard, Cobra Hearts, Chili Chili Fire, and more. For more than a decade, guests at traditional land-based casinos across Europe have enjoyed Konami slot games, known for rewarding bonus events, memorable hero characters, high-volume free games, and rich quality graphics. Konami aims to expand those same experiences across European iGaming markets, beginning with this historic launch in Portugal.

"Solverde Group is leading the market with this milestone, becoming the first in Europe to offer Konami real-money online slots to Solverde.pt online players," said Steve Sutherland, president and chief executive officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. "It is the first of many new iGaming partnerships we hope to build across Europe, as a key strategic market for expanding Konami's online slot offering to more players."

This launch makes way for a continuous pipeline of Konami online content, proven in quality and recognized by players. For years, casino players in Portugal have enjoyed Konami slots at Solverde Group's five casino gaming destinations, including the nation's first casino resort, Hotel Algarve Casino. Now players on Solverde.pt can enjoy a variety of Konami slot entertainment online, from anywhere within Portugal.

"As the Portuguese online casino with the widest portfolio, we are excited to lead all of Europe in debuting Konami real-money online slots across the country," said Manuel A. Violas, Board Member at Solverde Group. "This month's debut games are the first of many popular Konami slots we look forward to publish on Solverde.pt for our players to enjoy."

"Considering our longtime partnership in the traditional land-based space, Konami is especially pleased to congratulate Solverde.pt on this high-profile iGaming launch, at the forefront of the entire region," said Eduardo Aching, vice president of international gaming operations at Konami Gaming. "Through Konami's owned remote gaming server, there is a wealth of proven quality slot content that we're ready to expand to more of Europe's leading online operators very quickly."

In an effort to fuel this expansion, Konami Gaming, Inc. is opening its official European office this year, licensed under the European Union. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc., please visit www.konamigaming.com.

About Solverde.pt

With more than 50 years of experience in casinos, tourism and leisure, Solverde Group operates five land-based casinos and four hotels in Portugal, located across the country. Solverde.pt is the Group's latest Casino, launched in 2017, a 100% legal and national online casino, approved and licensed by the Portuguese Tourism Gaming Regulation and Inspection Service, which holds the no. 10 license. Solverde.pt provides all the fun of casino games with the quality, safety and experience that Solverde guarantees, available 24 hours a day and anywhere, in the largest online casino available in Portugal. In 2020, Solverde.pt added sports betting to its portfolio offering many exclusive markets and boosted odds. In 2024, it was the first online casino to launch Crash Games in Portugal. For more information, please visit www.solverde.pt.

About Solverde Group

Solverde was founded in 1972 in order to combine leisure, entertainment, culture, investment, and employment. Its entry into gaming began in 1974 and led to the opening of what became Portugal's largest casino to date in Portugal. Solverde expanded its operations to include five casino gaming destinations by 2008, with hundreds of casino slots, table games, live entertainment, dining, and more. In 2017, Solverde Group launched its online casino, which expanded to include sports betting in 2020 under the Solverde.pt brand. For more information, please visit www.gruposolverde.pt.

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI GROUP CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of casino games and technology for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® casino management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com.

