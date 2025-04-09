Hurrier App Make Travelers Get Discounted Trips and Amazon Shoppers Pay 40% Less for Shipping

Travelers benefit by carrying Amazon items for international shoppers. Book a flight through Hurrier and get an instant flight discount or Add an existing flight and get paid directly to your bank account.

Hurrier, today announced that all travelers across the world can instantly travel for less, by accepting to carry Amazon items, for International Shoppers that quickly need them at better shipping rates. Travelers can earn money or flight discounts by purchasing items requested by shoppers (via an issued virtual card) and delivering them during their trips.

Accept Item to carry and Get Flight Discount or Paid

Virtual card is issued to Traveler with Amazon Credit to buy item.

The Hurrier App allows a traveler to book their discounted flight, directly from the app. The traveler can search for their desired flight and share their trip link either privately or publicly. The recipient can use that trip link to post their Amazon item link directly to the traveler.

Travelers can accept item requests (under the duty-free allowance) and receive their courier benefit as a discount applied at the time of flight payment. Alternatively, if travelers already have a flight booked they can add that flight to the Hurrier app, share trip links with friends and family, and receive their courier benefit via payout to their local bank account. Hurrier pays out to bank accounts anywhere in the world, within three (3) business days of item delivery.

International Shoppers can now spend more effectively on Amazon, by reducing their shipping costs and putting their money where it matters most; towards the items they desire. In most instances, Shoppers seeking electronics, automotive parts, clothing and household items, will save upwards of 40% on shipping and get their items in a timely manner.

With over Ten Million international passengers daily, Shoppers now have access to a large pool of motivated travelers looking to offer enriching deliveries via the Hurrier app.

"Our main traveler corridors today are USA and Canada to Jamaica, Colombia and other parts of Latin America. With diverse traveler demographics ranging from business travelers to tourists to persons visiting friends and relatives," said Joel Freckleton, Co-founder, Hurrier. "Travelers get subsidized or even free trips and may utilize their newfound earnings to book better seats, Airbnb's, Ubers or support the local economies."

The Hurrier app also allows travelers to add their loyalty point credentials to continue earning whenever they book within the app. This is applicable for airlines such as American Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines, TUI Airways, United Airlines, Air Canada, Avianca, Copa Airlines and numerous others.

About Hurrier

Hurrier is the global peer-to-peer shopping and travel platform, that offers a friendly marketplace to shop for international purchases around the globe. As one of the fastest growing shipping platforms in the world, Hurrier serves travel corridors across USA, Canada, UK, Germany and Europe, Jamaica and the Caribbean as well as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Latin America. The company's unique item to trip matching technology includes integrations with New Distribution Capability (NDC) APIs and Passenger Name Record (PNR) verification enablers, that will help issue in the new frontier of Airline retailing.

For more information, visit https://www.hurrier.com/

