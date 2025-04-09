Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained German Mining Networks GmbH ("GMN") to provide investor relations services for the Company. The investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") was entered into on April 7, 2025 and has a term of three (3) months, which renews automatically subject to termination by either of the parties (the "Term"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, DLP has agreed to pay GMN a cash fee of $6,800 per month for the duration of the Term which will be paid out of the Company's working capital.

The services to be provided by GMN under the Agreement include shareholder and investor scheduling and communication services and assisting with roadshows. GMN will provide the Company with the opportunity to broaden its national and international reach and raise capital by way of introductions to investors in Europe.

GMN's principal place of business and contact information is as follows:

Postfach: 10 01 26

98561 Schmalkalden, Germany

Email: krahp@german-mining.com

Peter Krah, Managing Partner of GMN, will be responsible for the provision of the services noted above. GMN is an arm's length party to the Company and has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the issuer or its securities, or any right or present intent to acquire such an interest. The Agreement remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

