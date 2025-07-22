Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling of A25-023 on the Aurora porphyry copper-molybdenum-silver deposit in southern Peru, has commenced (Figures 1 and 2).

Aurora Project (Porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag Deposit)

On February 27, 2025, DLP reported the results of a National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 Technical Report on the maiden Mineral Resources for the Aurora Project ("The Aurora 2025 Technical Report"). The Mineral Resources are effective January 31, 2025 and were prepared by independent AMC Consultants Pty Ltd. ("AMC"). The Report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website.

Highlights of the Aurora Maiden Mineral Resource included:

Greater than 1 billion tonne Inferred Resource.

The Mineral Resource contains 4,650 million pounds of copper, 1,110 million pounds of molybdenum and 80 million ounces of silver.

A pit-constrained Inferred Resource of 1,050 Mt grading 0.20% copper, 0.05% molybdenum and 2.4 g/t silver (0.44% CuEq).

The mineral resource is divided into a copper-rich zone and a molybdenum-rich zone with consistent distribution of mineralisation. Initial studies indicate these zones are laterally continuous within the modelled domains.

The mineralisation remains open in many directions for further expansion of the mineral resources.

Table 1. Aurora Project - Mineral Resources and metal content for copper, molybdenum and silver as of January 31, 2025

Cut-off

(NSR) Resource Category Tonnage

(Mt) CuEq

(%) Cu

(%) Mo (%) Ag

(g/t) Cu metal

(Mlb) Mo metal

(Mlb) Ag metal

(Moz) $5.75 Inferred 1,050 0.44 0.20 0.05 2.4 4,650 1,110 80

Notes:

Mineral Resources were prepared in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (MRMR) (2014) and CIM MRMR Best Practice Guidelines (2019).

Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues.

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Metal prices copper US$4.00/lb, molybdenum US$20.00/lb, silver US$23.00/troy oz.

Metal Recoveries: copper 86%, molybdenum 84%, silver 61%.

Mineral Resources reported within optimised open-cut pit constraints.

CuEq % = Cu% + (Mo% * (Mo recovery / Cu recovery) * (Mo $ per lb. / Cu $ per lb.) + (Ag g/t * (Ag recovery / Cu recovery) * (Ag $ per oz / 31.1034768) / (Cu $ per lb.* 22.04623)))

An NSR value of $5.75 is used as a cut-off grade. The NSR, as used to define cut-off is inclusive of $5.00 for processing costs and $0.75 G&A.

Rounding of some figures may lead to minor discrepancies in totals.

Aurora 2025 Drill Program and Preliminary Economic Assessment

Continued drilling along extensions of known copper-molybdenum-silver mineralization to the west and southeast will be done during 2025 (Figure 2). A drill program of between 6000m to 7000m in seven drillholes will include both extension and infill drilling. The first diamond drillhole A25-023 commenced on July 16 on an azimuth of 215 degrees with an inclination of -70 degrees to a planned depth of 1000m. This hole is planned to both extend and infill mineralization on the southwestern side. Within the next week a second drill hole will commence in the southeast.

Further to the drilling, a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) is planned to commence in August, 2025 with expected completion date to be December 2025.

Mr. Gendall, President and CEO commented: "We are excited to be starting the next phase of expansion and infill drilling at Aurora combined with the PEA which will commence in August. Within the next week we will have a second rig drilling an expansion hole in the southeast. This is an important year for evaluating the economic viability of Aurora and having the PEA published in Q1 of 2026."

Aurora Project History

Aurora Project is an advanced stage porphyry copper-molybdenum exploration project in the Province of Calca, SE Peru (Figure 1). The Aurora Project was previously permitted for drilling in 2015 but was never executed. Thirteen historical drillholes, drilled in 2001 and 2005 totaling 3,900m were drilled over an area of approximately 1000m by 800m, cut significant intervals of copper and molybdenum mineralization. From logging of the only three remaining holes DDA-01, DDA-3A and DDA-3 and data now available, it appears that only three of the thirteen holes tested the enriched copper zone and only one hole drilled deep enough to test the primary copper and molybdenum zone (see DLP Resources Inc. news release of May 18, 2021).

Salient historic drillhole data of the Aurora Project are:

190m @ 0.57% Cu, 0.008% Mo in DDA-1 with a high-grade intercept of 20m @ 1.01% Cu related to a supergene enrichment zone of secondary chalcocite;

142m @ 0.5% Cu, 0.004% Mo in DDA-3;

71.7m @ 0.7% Cu, 0.007% Mo in DDA-3A (see historical Focus Ventures Ltd. news release July 11, 2012); and

One of the historical holes ABC-6 drilled on the edge of the system intersected 78m @ 0.45% Cu and 0.107% Mo (Figure 2).

A review of the historical drilling indicates that the majority of the thirteen holes were drilled in the leached and partially leached zones of the porphyry system. Ten of the thirteen holes never fully tested the oxide and secondary enrichment zone and/or the primary copper zone at depth encountered in DDA-01. Copper-molybdenum mineralization is hosted by quartz-feldspar porphyries intruded into slates-hornfels and pelitic sandstones belonging to the Ordovician (439 - 463 ma) Sandia Formation.

In addition to the historic drilling a Mineral Resource has been defined on the 400 hectares at the Aurora Project, The Mineral Resource is based on 24 diamond drillholes of DLP, with a total drill meterage of 18,400m. The Mineral Resources are effective January 31, 2025 and were prepared by independent AMC Consultants Pty Ltd. ("AMC"). The Report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website.

Figure 1: Aurora Location.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/259599_30ee958ce4fe69fc_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Aurora Project - Plan view showing drilling by DLP in 2022-2023-2024 with current drillhole A25-023.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/259599_30ee958ce4fe69fc_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

Mr. Gendall, CEO & President of the company is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Gendall has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

