Guelph, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) -Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZTEK) (TSXV: ZEN) ("Zentek" or the "Company"), announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of debenture units (the "Debenture Units") through the issuance of 2,000 Debenture Units for gross proceeds of $2,000,000.

Each Debenture Unit consists of: (i) $1,000 principal amount of 5% secured convertible debentures of the Company (each, a "Convertible Debenture"); and (ii) 454 warrants (the "Warrants") to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares"). Each Convertible Debenture will mature on April 9, 2028, (the "Maturity Date") and bears interest at a rate of 5% per annum payable as a balloon payment on the Maturity Date. Each Convertible Debenture is convertible at the option of the holder, in whole or in part, into Common Shares, at any time prior to the Maturity Date at a conversion price of $2.20 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price"). The Company has the option to force the conversion of the Convertible Debentures into Common Shares at the Conversion Price at any time after the second anniversary of closing and prior to the Maturity Date in the event that the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the preceding 30 business days exceeds $4.40.

The Convertible Debentures are secured by the Company's interest in the 521 mining claims held by the Company's subsidiary Albany Graphite Corp., located north of Lake Superior and southwest of James Bay in Northern Ontario (the "Secured Assets"), with a first ranking above all other creditors or loans by the Company.

908,000 Warrants were issued pursuant to the Offering, each entitling the holder to purchase one Common Share at the Conversion Price until the Maturity Date. The Warrants will only vest and be exercisable: (i) in the event, and from the date, that the Company completes a sale or otherwise transfers all of its right title and interests in the Secured Assets to a third party; and (ii) in such number equal to the result of dividing the outstanding principal amount of Convertible Debentures held by the holder at the time of exercise by the Conversion Price.

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of TSXV. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is an ISO 13485:2016 certified intellectual property technology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel products seeking to give the Company's commercial partners a competitive advantage by making their products better, safer, and greener.

Zentek's patented technology platform ZenGUARD, is shown to significantly increase the bacterial and viral filtration efficiency for surgical masks and aims to do the same for HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems. Zentek's ZenGUARD production facility is in Guelph, Ontario.

To find out more about Zentek, please visit our website at www.Zentek.com. A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on Zentek's SEDAR+ profile at http://www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although Zentek believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Zentek disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

