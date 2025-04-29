Zentek Ltd.: Zentek Announces Purchase Order from Dexterra Group Inc. for ZenGUARD Enhanced Air Filters

Zentek Ltd. ("Zentek" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:ZTEK)(TSX-V:ZEN), an intellectual property development and commercialization Company, is pleased to announce that the Forensic Services and Coroner's Complex ("FSCC") in Toronto, Ontario - where Dexterra Group Inc. ("Dexterra") provides integrated facility management services - has issued a purchase order for the procurement of ZenGUARD Enhanced Air Filters to be used across its facility. The Company is in the process of fulfilling this purchase order.

In addition to anticipated Government of Canada demand through its exclusive procurement opportunity - and its previously announced distribution agreements - the Company believes this represents another data point toward meaningful adoption of ZenGUARDTM Enhanced Air Filters in Canada.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra employs more than 9,000 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada and the U.S. Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of integrated facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors. Learn more at Dexterra.com.

About Ontario Centre of Forensic Sciences

Led by James Quinn, Dexterra's Facility General Manager, FSCC, is at the forefront of innovation, adopting technologies that enhance indoor air quality, building decarbonization, and occupant experience. Their commitment to sustainability has earned numerous awards, including:

The 2024 Business Intelligence Group Sustainability Award, the BOMA BEST Award (Universal Facility category).

The 2023 NAFA Clean Air Award.

The Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships National Awards for Innovation & Excellence recognized the complex with the ESG Silver Award for its sustainable infrastructure efforts.

This reputation as a leader in the facilities management space has led many other entities that are responsible for numerous institutional and commercial building to look to James and his team for implementing new innovative products and best practices like the adoption of ZenGUARD Enhanced Air Filters.

James Quinn, Facility General Manager, FSCC, commented, "I have been following graphene and its development journey for several years and have expected that its unique properties and versatility would have the potential to enhance many indoor air quality solutions and building decarbonization initiatives. When we became aware that ZenGUARD Enhanced Air Filters were accomplishing this with graphene and silver without relying on more dense filters and increased energy consumption, we were immediately interested. At Dexterra, we are constantly searching for new innovations that can help us achieve our building efficiency goals - and we look forward to adopting ZenGUARDTM Enhanced Air Filters across our facility and working with Zentek to share this real-world return on investment opportunity with many others across Canada. We also look forward to working with Zentek on developing other new graphene-enhanced indoor air quality solutions focused on reducing carbon emissions."

Zentek CEO Greg Fenton commented, "As recognized leaders in the facilities management space, we are extremely proud to have our flagship product and its robust value proposition be recognized by James and the Dexterra team. We see this as an excellent opportunity to share our unique value proposition and this success story with many others across the Dexterra network to increase adoption in Canada. Installing ZenGUARD Enhanced Air Filters and working with James and his team to develop new graphene-based technologies to improve indoor air quality and reduce emissions aligns perfectly with our vision of a healthier and safer world through nanotechnology."

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is an ISO 13485:2016 certified intellectual property technology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel products seeking to give the company's commercial partners a competitive advantage by making their products better, safer, and greener.

Zentek's patented technology platform ZenGUARD is shown to have enhanced viral filtration efficiency for surgical masks and aims to do the same for HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems. Zentek's ZenGUARD production facility is in Guelph, Ontario.

For further information on Zentek:

investorrelations@zentek.com

Ryan Shacklock

Senior VP, Strategy & Business Development

Email: rshacklock@zentek.com

Phone: 306-270-9610

To find out more about Zentek, please visit our website at www.Zentek.com. A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on Zentek's SEDAR+ profile at http://www.sedarplus.ca/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although Zentek believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Zentek disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Zentek Ltd.