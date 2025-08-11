NAI Pleasant Valley Agrees to Strategic Partnership with Dexterra Group to Offer Combined Brokerage and Property Management Services

MEDINA, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / NAI Pleasant Valley-a commercial real estate company headquartered in Medina, Ohio, and a member of the NAI Global network-has formed a strategic partnership with Canadian facility management company, Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX:DXT). Dexterra's minority equity investment in NAI Pleasant Valley will create a seamless commercial real estate experience for clients of both companies.

The partnership is anticipated to explore opportunities that will expand commercial real estate offices into strategic markets throughout North America, provide corporate services, and create collaborative opportunities with NAI member offices internationally. The Ohio locations in Akron and Cleveland will remain in operation as normal.

NAI Pleasant Valley is one of Northeast Ohio's largest commercial real estate brokerage firms, offering real estate brokerage services across all of the major commercial sectors. Through its long-time affiliation with NAI Global, the company has access to over 325 offices worldwide, an invaluable resource for the partnership's planned growth strategies.

"This partnership between NAI Pleasant Valley and Dexterra is a strong example of how local expertise and global connectivity can come together to offer real value," said NAI Global President and CEO Alex Waddey. "With NAI Pleasant Valley's deep market knowledge and commitment to service, combined with Dexterra's operational strength, this collaboration enhances our ability to support clients more efficiently across borders, strengthening the NAI brand globally. It is a forward-looking step that reinforces the NAI Global network mission to deliver seamless, strategic real estate solutions worldwide."

NAI Pleasant Valley stands to improve its reach with Dexterra's extensive commercial facility network and connections. Dexterra's strength in self-performing maintenance and extensive background in both public and private sector support services, including complex contracts with entities such as public-private partnerships (P3) and the US Federal Government, will be a significant benefit to NAI Pleasant Valley clients.

Dexterra gains the comprehensive range of commercial real estate planning services that NAI Pleasant Valley provides, which includes expertise in acquisitions, dispositions, leasing strategies, real estate and market analysis, valuation and portfolio management.

"NAI Pleasant Valley's reputation, culture, and values align very well with Dexterra," said Mark Becker, Chief Executive Officer, Dexterra Group. "Their team's significant expertise in commercial real estate brokerage will provide value from the start of our partnership and offer another service line to our clients."

NAI Pleasant Valley anticipates no changes to its leadership, shareholders or staff throughout the partnership. The company's co-CEOs, Barbara and Gino Faciana, expressed their excitement about partnering with a company's leadership whose values and vision closely align with their own.

NAI Pleasant Valley President, Alec Pacella, said, "The partnership with Dexterra is going to add a wealth of facility professionals and geographic range that will streamline services for our clients, creating an extremely efficient experience."

More information about NAI Pleasant Valley, its history and offerings is available at naipvc.com. Details about Dexterra are available at Dexterra.com.

About NAI Pleasant Valley:

NAI Pleasant Valley is an affiliate of NAI Global, a leader in global commercial real estate. NAI Pleasant Valley leverages its global network resource with market insights to deliver outstanding service and performance in all aspects of commercial real estate.

About Dexterra Group Inc.:

Dexterra employs more than 9,000 people, delivering a range of support services for the management and operation of infrastructure across Canada and the U.S.

Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of integrated facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

About NAI Global:

NAI Global is a leading global commercial real estate brokerage firm. NAI Global offices are leaders in their local markets and work in unison to provide clients with exceptional solutions to their commercial real estate needs. NAI Global has more than 325 offices strategically located in 65 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific, with over 5,800 local market professionals, managing in excess of 1.1 billion square feet of property and facilities. Annually, NAI Global completes in excess of $20 billion in commercial real estate transactions throughout the world.

NAI Global provides a complete range of corporate and institutional real estate services, including brokerage and leasing, property and facilities management, real estate investment and capital market services, due diligence, global supply chain and logistics consulting and related advisory services. To learn more, visit www.naiglobal.com.

