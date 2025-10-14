Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra") announces that it intends to release its Q3 2025 results on November 4, 2025 after market close and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 5, 2025. A presentation will be posted on the Dexterra website at dexterra.com on November 4, 2025 to be reviewed on the conference call.

The conference call dial in number is 1-844-763-8274

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Dexterra's website at https://ir.dexterra.com/events-presentations by selecting the Q3 2025 Results webcast link.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until December 5, 2025 by dialing 1-855-669-9658, passcode 1032864.

About Dexterra

Dexterra employs over 9,000 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada and the U.S.

Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of integrated facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

You can also visit our website at dexterra.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270435

SOURCE: Dexterra Group Inc.