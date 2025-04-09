Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - Kovo+ Holdings Inc. (formerly Kovo HealthTech Corporation) (TSXV: KOVO) ("Kovo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in connection with its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $34,285,714 (the "Concurrent Offering") and provides an update on its best efforts private placement pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption (the "LIFE Offering").

Concurrent Offering

Pursuant to the terms of the Concurrent Offering, each Unit will comprise one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.10 for a period of twenty-four months following the date of issuance. The TSXV has conditionally approved the Concurrent Offering, and closing of the Concurrent Offering remains subject to certain customary conditions, including, without limitation, final approval of the TSXV. All of the securities issued under the Concurrent Offering will be subject to a four-month and one-day statutory hold period. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Concurrent Offering to for general corporate and working capital purposes.

LIFE Offering

In order to direct its attention to the Concurrent Offering, the Company reports that it will no longer proceed with its previously announced LIFE Offering pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions.

"We continue to believe the listed issuer financing exemption is a cost effective and flexible fundraising tool," stated Mark Detz, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. "However, given current capital market conditions, we have determined that it is appropriate to cancel the LIFE Offering and focus our attention on the Concurrent Offering."

Warrant Extension

Kovo also announces that, further to its news releases of March 19, 2025, the TSXV has approved the extension of the expiry date of an aggregate of 8,800,000 Warrants by three (3) years to April 20, 2028. These Warrants were issued pursuant to private placement, which closed on April 20, 2023, and all other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged, including the original exercise price of $0.40 per Common Share.

About Kovo+ Holdings Inc.

Kovo is a versatile technology company leading the charge in AI initiatives to drive impact and innovation across diverse industries. Kovo remains committed to its core business-model of strategic growth opportunities within mid-market Medical Billing firms, where exploitive business optimization synergies exist. Moving forward, Kovo will integrate accretive broader healthcare sector additions to its portfolio and opportunities beyond in multiple new markets. Dedicated to revolutionizing business process optimization through technological advancements and evolving AI-applied methods, Kovo embodies a commitment to ensured and enduring profitability. To learn more about Kovo and to keep up to date on Kovo news, visit www.kovoplus.com.

