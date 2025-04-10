Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV: GQC) ("GoldQuest" or the "Company") is deeply saddened by the tragedy that

occurred on Monday night at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo. Unfortunately, the tragedy affected our GoldQuest family. It brings us great sadness to announce that the brother and sister-in-law of our CEO, Luis Santana, were in attendance that night, and both lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with Luis and his family as they navigate this difficult time.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to ALL the families and friends of the victims, and our thoughts are with the people of the Dominican Republic during this difficult time. We also wish a speedy recovery to all those who were injured.

GoldQuest has operated in the Dominican Republic for over 20 years and has carried out exploration and development in many provinces, with our head office in Santo Domingo. We recognize that our Dominican colleagues are devastated by the news of the tragedy, and the Board offers full support to our Dominican team.

About GoldQuest

GoldQuest is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company with projects in the Dominican Republic. GoldQuest is traded on the TSX-V under the symbol GQC and in Frankfurt/Berlin with symbol M1W. The Company is well funded to carry out the exploration programs reported in this release and to advance the development of its Romero gold/copper discovery, also located in the Tireo Formation of the Dominican Republic.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.goldquestcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of GoldQuest Mining Corp.,

"Bill Fisher"

Chairman of the Board

