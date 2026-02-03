Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV: GQC) (OTCQX: GDQMF) ("GoldQuest" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing 2025-2026 drilling and metallurgical testwork program at the 100%-owned Romero Gold-Copper Project in the Dominican Republic.

The Company has successfully completed the metallurgical drill program: 5 metallurgical drillholes totalling 1,906 metres; ~1,600 m of representative core selected from all holes for advanced locked-cycle and variability testwork at ALS Kamloops, with first results expected in March 2026 and the final report by late April/early May 2026.

Geotechnical and hydrogeological drilling advancing on schedule : 8 dedicated geotech holes (~2,700 m), of which 3 were completed and 3 are ongoing, and 10 hydrogeological holes (6 completed, 3 in progress) all to be finished by February 2026 to support Feasibility Study engineering design.

Drilling started in early January at the Cachimbo discovery target, with the first hole currently at 450 metres, with a planned target depth of 500 metres. This program aims to delineate a Mineral Resource and test additional targets along the Romero-Cachimbo corridor.

Geophysics Program Underway: A new ground geophysics program has commenced to further refine exploration targets. The program consists of Gradient Array Induced Polarization (IP) surveys and Pole-Dipole Induced Polarization (PD-IP) surveys.

Since beginning the program in September 2025, the Company has completed five metallurgical drill holes totaling 1,906 metres and three dedicated geotechnical holes totaling 1,270 metres (see Figure 1). This data will support the continued development of the underground mining design.

In parallel, three additional drill rigs continue with a geotechnical and hydrogeological drilling program at the planned plant, waste dump, tailings facility areas, and critical infrastructure (Figure 1). This campaign has been updated to eight dedicated geotechnical holes (approximately 2,700 metres in total) and ten hydrogeological holes (6 completed and 3 ongoing) and is on schedule for completion by February 2026. Data from these holes will support detailed engineering design for the Feasibility Study.

Luis Santana, CEO of GoldQuest Mining Corp., commented: "We are advancing efficiently on all fronts. With metallurgical samples now at the lab and the drill bit turning at Cachimbo, we remain on schedule to deliver our Feasibility Study milestones while simultaneously exploring the district's potential."

At Cachimbo, drilling of hole TIR-26-57 began in early January and has now reached 450 metres, with a target depth of 500 metres. The program seeks to define a Mineral Resource and test new targets along the Romero-Cachimbo corridor (Figure 2).

Core samples from TIR-26-57 contain sections with disseminated pyrite, chalcopyrite, barite, and sphalerite in veinlets (Figure 3), similar to mineralization encountered in previous holes at this target. Cutting and sampling are currently in progress, with assay results anticipated by early March.

Additionally, a geophysics program is currently in progress. Commenced on January 27, a new ground geophysics plan aims to further delineate exploration targets and support drill planning along the aforementioned corridor. The scope of this program includes Gradient Array Induced Polarization (IP) surveys, which will be supplemented with Pole-Dipole Induced Polarization (PD-IP) surveys in zones where anomalies are identified. The plan consists of:

A first stage of Gradient Array Induced Polarization (IP) to complete the cover in the brownfield targets around the Romero deposit, and

A second stage targeting the Cachimbo trend, with the objective of improving the upcoming drill program at the greenfield targets Cañada La Vaca and Los Ganchos.

