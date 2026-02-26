Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV: GQC) (OTCQX: GDQMF) ("GoldQuest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Coille Van Alphen and Jose Michelen to the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), effective immediately, to fill the vacancies created by the resignations of Bill Fisher and Julio Espaillat from the Board.

Mr. Fisher and Mr. Espaillat have served on the Board for 16 years and 15 years, respectively. The Company would like to thank them both for their valuable contributions and service to GoldQuest over the past years and wishes them continued success in their future endeavors.

Luis Santana, Director and Chief Executive Officer of GoldQuest, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Coille and Jose to the Board of GoldQuest at this important stage in the advancement of the Romero Project. Their combined experience in capital markets, corporate governance, finance and strategic development will further strengthen our Board as we continue to advance the Romero Project through permitting and towards development. At the same time, I would like to sincerely thank Bill and Julio for their commitment and contributions to the Company."

Coille Van Alphen

Ms. Van Alphen is a Metals & Mining Portfolio Manager at Equinox Partners, a US-based global value investment firm recognized for its long-term investment horizon and focus on good corporate governance. In this role, she manages a concentrated portfolio of precious metals miners and oversees investments in base metals companies.

Previously, Ms. Van Alphen was Senior Analyst of a precious metals mutual fund at Toqueville Asset Management (now Sprott Funds), where she was responsible for evaluating and monitoring global mining equity investments. Earlier in her career, she worked at CPP Investment Board in global capital markets and external portfolio management.

Ms. Van Alphen holds an MBA, graduating with distinction, from the Ivey School of Business at Western University and is a CFA charterholder.

Jose Michelen

Mr. Michelen has profound corporate and investment experience in the Dominican Republic and South America and has a track record of implementing and executing strategic corporate development goals within various enterprises. He has been active in financial markets since 1996, initially working in New York before co-founding a financial transactional platform in the Dominican Republic in 2002.

Since 2004, Mr. Michelen has focused on actively managing and overseeing investments across various industries in the Dominican Republic and Central America. He is a founding partner and board member of several Dominican financial institutions, including Centro Financiero Crecer, AG Investments and Alpha Valores, and has served on the board of directors of the Bolsa de Valores de la República Dominicana. He currently serves on the Board of Cevaldom.

Mr. Michelen holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science degree from New York University.

About GoldQuest

GoldQuest Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company with strong participation from Dominican investors, focused on advancing its gold and copper assets in the Dominican Republic. The Company has a Board of Directors and management team with prior experience developing and operating a mine in the country.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.goldquestcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of GoldQuest Mining Corp.,

"Luis Santana"

Director & CEO

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285499

Source: GoldQuest Mining Corp.