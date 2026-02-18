Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV: GQC) (OTCQX: GDQMF) ("GoldQuest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a 2026 Top 50 Company by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top-performing companies on TSX Venture Exchange over the last year. Companies are ranked based on three equally-weighted criteria of one-year share price appreciation, market capitalization growth, and Canadian consolidated trading value.

During 2025, GoldQuest's share price increased by 538% and its market capitalization grew by 669%. The 2026 TSX Venture 50 highlights the top 50 performers among more than 1,500 TSX Venture Exchange issuers.

Luis Santana, CEO of GoldQuest Mining Corp., commented: "We are honoured to be recognized as a 2026 TSX Venture 50 company. This milestone reflects the strength of the GoldQuest team, our continued progress in advancing the Romero Project, and the strong support of our stakeholders, including our Dominican shareholders. We remain focused on responsibly unlocking Romero's value for the benefit of all stakeholders."

Andrew Creech, President, TSX Venture Exchange commented: "The 2026 TSX Venture 50 reflects a clear inflection point for early-stage finance, with a return of liquidity and capital that reinforces Canada's position as a world-leading centre for resource discovery, strategic innovation, and scale. This year's ranking underscores the vital role TSXV plays in channeling capital to the mining sector and serving as the primary growth pipeline for the next generation of global mineral supply." More details can be found at: http://tsx.com/venture50.

GoldQuest Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company with strong participation from Dominican investors, focused on advancing its gold and copper assets in the Dominican Republic. The Company has a Board of Directors and management team with prior experience developing and operating a mine in the country.

