Frauenfeld, 10. April 2025
Medienmitteilung
DocMorris beschleunigt Rx-Wachstum auf 52 Prozent und sichert CHF 200 Mio. Kapitalerhöhung durch Festübernahme
DocMorris setzte den Wachstumskurs im ersten Quartal 2025 in allen Geschäftsbereichen fort. Der Aussenumsatz[1] erhöhte sich gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 13.0 Prozent, respektive 13.4 Prozent in Lokalwährung, auf CHF 296.5 Mio. Das Segment Deutschland verzeichnete ein Wachstum von 13.8 Prozent in Lokalwährung auf CHF 280.1 Mio. Im Segment Europa nahm der Umsatz um 7.6 Prozent in Lokalwährung auf CHF 16.4 Mio. zu. Die Anzahl aktiver Kunden[2] stieg von Ende Dezember 2024 bis Ende März 2025 von 10.3 auf 10.5 Millionen.
Beschleunigtes Rx-Wachstum
Fortgesetzte Skalierung bei TeleClinic
Ausblick
Vor diesem Hintergrund geht DocMorris von folgenden Erwartungen für 2025 aus:
Mittelfristige Ziele:
Fest übernommene Kapitalerhöhung von CHF 200 Mio.
DocMorris hat heute mit der Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung vom 8. Mai 2025 die notwendigen Anträge an die Generalversammlung zur Anpassung der Statuten veröffentlicht. Die detaillierten Konditionen der Kapitalerhöhung (Bezugspreis der neuen Aktien, Bezugsverhältnis, Emissionsvolumen) werden am Morgen des 8. Mai 2025 publiziert, wie in der Einladung weiter erläutert. Die Durchführung der Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung ist im Anschluss an die Generalversammlung geplant.
Heute um 11:00 Uhr findet eine Telefonkonferenz für Analysten und Medien in Englisch statt.
Speaker: Walter Hess (CEO) and Daniel Wüest (CFO)
Kontakt für Analysten und Investoren
Kontakt für Medien
DocMorris
Disclaimer
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of the Company and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss Financial Services Act. Copies of this publication may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from or otherwise made publicly available in jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. Any offer and listing will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a prospectus which is to be published. An investment decision regarding any publicly offered securities of the Company should only be made on the basis of such prospectus. The prospectus, if and when published, will be available free of charge on the Company's website.
This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.
This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Union (the "Prospectus Regulation") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") or, in the United Kingdom ("UK"), the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA or the UK will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation (as applicable), as implemented in member states of the EEA or the UK, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.
The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The issuer of the securities has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the offering in the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.
This communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful or require registration or any other measure. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction in which is unlawful to do so.
This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g., statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will", "should", "plans" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to up-date forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.
[1] Der Aussenumsatz setzt sich zusammen aus dem konsolidierten Umsatz von DocMorris zuzüglich der Versandhandelsumsätze von Apotheken, die von DocMorris beliefert werden, abzüglich des konsolidierten Umsatzes für deren Belieferung.
[2] Kunden, die DocMorris entweder direkt oder über ihre Partner beliefert.
[3] Bestehend aus OTC-Geschäft und Services
[4] Jährlich ansteigende Zuwachsraten aufgrund Rx-Kohortendynamik
