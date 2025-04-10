DocMorris AG / Schlagwort(e): Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilung/Kapitalmaßnahme

DocMorris beschleunigt Rx-Wachstum auf 52 Prozent und sichert CHF 200 Mio. Kapitalerhöhung durch Festübernahme



Frauenfeld, 10. April 2025 Medienmitteilung

Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR DocMorris beschleunigt Rx-Wachstum auf 52 Prozent und sichert CHF 200 Mio. Kapitalerhöhung durch Festübernahme DocMorris wächst im ersten Quartal über alle Geschäftsbereiche um 13.4 Prozent

Rx-Umsatz steigt um 52.3 Prozent

TeleClinic schreitet mit über 100 Prozent Wachstum in nächste Skalierungsphase

Mittelfristiger Ausblick: EBITDA-Marge von rund 8 Prozent; Breakeven auf Stufe EBITDA im Laufe 2026 und Free Cashflow im Laufe 2027

Angekündigte Kapitalerhöhung von rund CHF 200 Mio. durch Bankenkonsortium fest übernommen DocMorris setzte den Wachstumskurs im ersten Quartal 2025 in allen Geschäftsbereichen fort. Der Aussenumsatz [1] erhöhte sich gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 13.0 Prozent, respektive 13.4 Prozent in Lokalwährung, auf CHF 296.5 Mio. Das Segment Deutschland verzeichnete ein Wachstum von 13.8 Prozent in Lokalwährung auf CHF 280.1 Mio. Im Segment Europa nahm der Umsatz um 7.6 Prozent in Lokalwährung auf CHF 16.4 Mio. zu. Die Anzahl aktiver Kunden [2] stieg von Ende Dezember 2024 bis Ende März 2025 von 10.3 auf 10.5 Millionen. Beschleunigtes Rx-Wachstum

Der Umsatz mit verschreibungspflichtigen Medikamenten (Rx) stieg im ersten Quartal 2025 um 52.3 Prozent in Lokalwährung gegenüber dem Vorjahr. DocMorris profitiert von einer loyalen Kundenbasis mit hoher Wiederbestellrate und einer kontinuierlich steigenden Anzahl an Neukunden. Das zeigt, dass erste positive Effekte aus der neuen Werbekampagne sichtbar sind, welche die weitere Entwicklung unterstützen. Im laufenden Jahr peilt DocMorris ein beschleunigtes Rx-Wachstum von mindestens 40 Prozent gegenüber Vorjahr an, wobei in jedem Quartal ein sequenzielles Wachstum erwartet wird. Im Non-Rx-Bereich [3] wird ein Zuwachs im höheren einstelligen Prozentbereich angestrebt. Fortgesetzte Skalierung bei TeleClinic

TeleClinic erreichte im ersten Quartal 2025 ein Umsatzwachstum von über 100 Prozent gegenüber Vorjahr bei einer weiter gesteigerten EBITDA-Marge. DocMorris geht von einer anhaltenden Skalierung aus, bei der sich der Umsatz bei weiter steigender Profitabilität in diesem Jahr mehr als verdoppeln wird. Mittelfristig erwartet DocMorris ein jährliches Umsatzwachstum im hohen zweistelligen Prozentbereich. Ausblick

Das Ziel von DocMorris ist nachhaltiges und zugleich profitables Wachstum, das aus eigenen Mitteln finanziert werden kann. Neben der Ausschöpfung des Potenzials des Rx-Geschäfts plant DocMorris die Profitabilität im Non-Rx-Bereich weiter voranzutreiben, wobei die Services (TeleClinic, Retail Media, Marketplace) ein überdurchschnittliches Wachstum und unterliegende Profitabilität beitragen sollen. Vor diesem Hintergrund geht DocMorris von folgenden Erwartungen für 2025 aus: Erhöhung des Aussenumsatzes um mehr als 10 Prozent;

Bereinigtes EBITDA von minus CHF 35 Mio. bis minus CHF 55 Mio. (inkl. rund CHF 15 Mio. zusätzliche Rx-Marketingausgaben);

Investitionsausgaben von CHF 35 Mio. bis CHF 40 Mio. Mittelfristige Ziele: Breakeven auf EBITDA-Stufe im Laufe des Jahres 2026;

Positiver Free Cashflow im Laufe des Jahres 2027;

Jährliche Umsatzwachstumsrate von rund 20 Prozent [4] ;

; Investitionsausgaben von jährlich rund CHF 35 Mio.;

EBITDA-Marge von rund 8 Prozent (wie bisher). Fest übernommene Kapitalerhöhung von CHF 200 Mio.

Das Volumen der Kapitalerhöhung wird von einem Bankenkonsortium fest übernommen. Weitere Einzelheiten, einschliesslich der Festlegung der Konditionen, zur Bezugsrechtsemission werden voraussichtlich am Morgen der Generalversammlung am 8. Mai 2025 bekanntgegeben. Der Mittelerlös von rund CHF 200 Mio. soll einerseits für die Umsetzung des mittelfristig geplanten Rx-Wachstums, für zusätzliche gezielte Rx-Marketingaufwendungen bis zum Erreichen des Breakeven auf Stufe Free Cashflow im Laufe des Jahres 2027 sowie für eine mögliche Rückzahlung der CHF 95 Mio. Wandelanleihe im September 2026 verwendet werden. DocMorris hat heute mit der Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung vom 8. Mai 2025 die notwendigen Anträge an die Generalversammlung zur Anpassung der Statuten veröffentlicht. Die detaillierten Konditionen der Kapitalerhöhung (Bezugspreis der neuen Aktien, Bezugsverhältnis, Emissionsvolumen) werden am Morgen des 8. Mai 2025 publiziert, wie in der Einladung weiter erläutert. Die Durchführung der Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung ist im Anschluss an die Generalversammlung geplant.



Umsatz, in Mio. CHF (vorläufige Zahlen/ungeprüft) 1.1.-31.3.2025 1.1.-31.3.2024 Veränderung DocMorris Aussenumsatz 296.5 262.4 13.0% DocMorris Aussenumsatz in Lokalwährung 13.4% DocMorris 280.4 245.9 14.1% DocMorris in Lokalwährung 14.5% Märkte Deutschland Aussenumsatz 280.1 247.0 13.4% Deutschland Aussenumsatz in Lokalwährung 13.8% Deutschland Aussenumsatz Rx 53.9 35.5 51.7% Deutschland Aussenumsatz Rx in Lokalwährung 52.3% Deutschland Aussenumsatz Non-Rx5 226.2 211.5 6.9% Deutschland Aussenumsatz Non-Rx5 in Lokalwährung 7.3% Deutschland 264.0 230.5 14.5% Deutschland in Lokalwährung 14.9% Europa 16.4 15.3 7.3% Europa in Lokalwährung 7.6%

16. Oktober 2025 Q3/2025 Trading Update 20. Januar 2026 Umsatz 2025 19. März 2026 Jahresergebnis 2025 und Ausblick 2026 (Conference Call/Webcast) 16. April 2026 Q1/2026 Trading Update 12. Mai 2026 Ordentliche Generalversammlung, Zürich 19. August 2026 Halbjahresergebnis 2026 (Conference Call/Webcast) 15. Oktober 2026 Q3/2026 Trading Update

DocMorris

Die Schweizer DocMorris AG ist ein führendes Unternehmen in den Bereichen Online-Apotheke, Marktplatz sowie professionelle Gesundheitsversorgung mit starken Marken in Deutschland und weiteren europäischen Ländern. Die Belieferung erfolgt hauptsächlich aus dem hochautomatisierten Logistikzentrum im niederländischen Heerlen mit einer Kapazität von 27 Millionen Paketen pro Jahr. In Spanien und Frankreich betreibt das Unternehmen den in Südeuropa führenden Marktplatz für Gesundheits- und Pflegeprodukte. Mit ihrem Geschäftsmodell bietet DocMorris ihren Patienten, Kunden und Partnern ein breites Spektrum an Produkten und Dienstleistungen. Sie verfolgt damit die Vision, ein digitales Gesundheitsökosystem zu schaffen, in der die Menschen ihre Gesundheit mit einem Klick managen können. Im Jahr 2024 erzielten rund 1'600 Mitarbeiter in Deutschland, den Niederlanden, Spanien, Frankreich, Portugal und der Schweiz mit über 10 Millionen aktiven Kunden einen Aussenumsatz von CHF 1'085 Mio. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g., statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will", "should", "plans" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to up-date forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments. [1] Der Aussenumsatz setzt sich zusammen aus dem konsolidierten Umsatz von DocMorris zuzüglich der Versandhandelsumsätze von Apotheken, die von DocMorris beliefert werden, abzüglich des konsolidierten Umsatzes für deren Belieferung. [2] Kunden, die DocMorris entweder direkt oder über ihre Partner beliefert. [3] Bestehend aus OTC-Geschäft und Services [4] Jährlich ansteigende Zuwachsraten aufgrund Rx-Kohortendynamik

