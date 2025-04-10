Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Annual Results
Relief Therapeutics Reports 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
GENEVA (APR. 10, 2025) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today published its 2024 Annual Report and provided a corporate update.
In his annual letter to shareholders, Dr. Raghuram Selvaraju, chairman of the board of directors, emphasized the Company's operational achievements, pipeline momentum, and strengthened financial position. "This past year, we built a stronger foundation and made measurable progress in executing our plans as we advanced our core pipeline and optimized our commercial strategy, always guided by our commitment to delivering meaningful solutions for patients with unmet medical needs," said Dr. Selvaraju. "We are particularly excited by the continued progress of RLF-OD032, our next-generation liquid sapropterin formulation for phenylketonuria, and RLF-TD011, our proprietary hypochlorous acid solution for epidermolysis bullosa. We look forward to important clinical and regulatory milestones in 2025."
Relief's 2024 Annual Report, which includes pipeline and portfolio updates, corporate governance and compensation disclosures, and financial statements, is available on the Company's website.
