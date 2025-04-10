EQS-News: Afyren SAS / Key word(s): Personnel

AFYREN strengthens its Executive Committee with appointment of Laurent Pou as Industrial Director



10.04.2025 / 07:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AFYREN strengthens its Executive Committee with appointment of Laurent Pou as Industrial Director Further strengthening of the executive committee with industrial skills to support the final start-up phase of AFYREN NEOXY Clermont-Ferrand/Lyon, 10 April 2025 at 07:30 CEST - AFYREN a greentech company offering manufacturers biobased, low-carbon ingredients through a unique fermentation technology based on a circular model, today announces the strengthening of its Executive Committee with the appointment of Laurent Pou as Industrial Director, a strategic position as the Group's first biorefinery, AFYREN NEOXY, enters the final phase of industrial start-up. A chemical engineering graduate of ENSIC Nancy and University College London, Laurent Pou has extensive experience with international companies such as Tereos and ExxonMobil. His 25 years' experience in the chemicals and agrochemicals industry and his strong expertise in industrial plant start-ups, operations management and the industrial and economic optimisation of production assets are key strengths for the forthcoming continuous operation phase of AFYREN NEOXY and the ramp-up period that will follow. Nicolas SORDET, Chief Executive Officer of AFYREN, said: "Laurent has very strong proven industrial experience, and his knowledge and experience are a major asset for the continued development of AFYREN. Working hand in hand with the team, his roadmap is to consolidate the progress made in recent quarters, to confirm and optimise the performance of our first biorefinery and to plan the expansion of our industrial activities, both in France and internationally." Laurent POU, Industrial Director of AFYREN, added: "Faced with the challenges of starting up a plant that is a world first, the AFYREN team has made remarkable progress with the structuring and deployment of an industrial organisation. Now that the plant is producing its first tens of tonnes, I'm delighted to be able to help the teams reach new milestones, firstly at the AFYREN NEOXY plant in Carling Saint-Avold, and then as we roll-out the Group's future plants." This appointment follows on from the strengthening of the Executive Committee around industrial skills: Ursula Feulner, Director of Industrial Projects since early 2022, joined AFYREN's Executive Committee in 2024. About AFYREN AFYREN is a French greentech company, founded in 2012, focused on providing innovative, sustainable solutions to reduce reliance on fossil-based resources. AFYREN's proprietary, nature-inspired fermentation technology valorizes local biomass from non-food agricultural co-products to produce 100% biobased, low-carbon carboxylic acids. The company's sustainable solutions address decarbonization challenges in a wide variety of strategic sectors, including human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, life sciences, materials science, plus lubricants and technical fluids. AFYREN's competitive, plug-and-play, circular technology enables manufacturers to adopt sustainable solutions without modifying production processes. The company's first industrial plant, AFYREN NEOXY, a joint venture with Bpifrance's SPI fund, is based in the Grand-Est region of France, serving primarily the European market. AFYREN is also pursuing a project in Thailand with a global leader in the sugar industry and is building its presence in the Americas, based on existing distribution agreements. At the end of 2024, AFYREN employed 130 people across sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. Committed to continuous innovation, the company invests 20% of its annual budget in R&D to further develop the range of sustainable solutions. AFYREN is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY). For more information, visit www.afyren.com and follow us on LinkedIn Contacts AFYREN

Director for ESG, Communications and Public Affairs

Caroline Petigny

caroline.petigny@afyren.com



Investor Relations

Mark Reinhard

investisseurs@afyren.com



NewCap



Investor Relations

Théo Martin / Mathilde Bohin

Tel: 01 44 71 94 94

afyren@newcap.eu



Media Relations

Nicolas Mérigeau / Gaëlle Fromaigeat

Tel: 01 44 71 94 98

afyren@newcap.eu

MC Services AG (international)



Investor Relations

Bettina Ellinghorst



Media Relations

Shaun Brown, Dr. Johanna Kobler



Tel: +49 89 210 228 0

afyren@mc-services.eu





10.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

