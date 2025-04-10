Capita Plc - Capita secures contract extension with Southern Water

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10

10 April 2025

Capita secures contract extension with Southern Water

Capita plc ('Capita') announces today that its Contact Centre subdivision within Capita Experience has secured a contract extension with Southern Water. The extension, which starts from July 2026, is valued at £92.4 million over five years, comprising £56.3 million for the initial three years of the contract and £36.1 million for the optional two-year extension.

Capita will continue to provide a comprehensive range of services to Southern Water, including front-office customer contact (voice, chat, email, social media, and complaint handling), back-office transaction processing, and early collections. Capita Intelligent Communications (CIC) will also continue to provide Southern Water with bill printing, mail and inbound correspondence processing. As part of the contract renewal, the service will be delivered from multiple Capita locations.

Capita's delivery for Southern Water is built on innovative technology and AI that includes AWS Connect telephony services and Live Person chat (including asynchronous messaging through WhatsApp). In 2024, Capita handled 1 million customer contacts and processed 1.3 million back-office transactions.

Last year, Southern Water was the first Capita client to implement AgentSuite , Capita's generative AI customer experience solution, designed to improve customer service by streamlining and personalising agent-customer interactions. This implementation has materially reduced average call handling times, and we expect further reductions with the impending go-live of automated customer data protection verification.

Corinne Ripoche, CEO, Capita Experience said: "We are delighted to continue our partnership with Southern Water, providing essential services and keeping them at the forefront of AI-enabled customer experience in the utilities industry. The introduction of AgentSuite has been an incredibly positive experience for all involved, and we are excited to have the opportunity to continue to deliver even better AI-powered outcomes for the Southern Water team and their customers."

About Capita plc: Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across eight countries, Capita's 34,000 colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society - our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.