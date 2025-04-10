Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Interim Dividend Exchange Rate

DJ Interim Dividend Exchange Rate

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Interim Dividend Exchange Rate 10-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 April 2025 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") Interim Dividend Exchange Rate Gulf Keystone announced on 20 March 2025 the declaration of a USD25 million interim dividend, equivalent to 11.52 US cents per Common Share of the Company. The dividend will be paid on 23 April 2025 to those shareholders that were on the register of members of the Company as at 4 April 2025. The Company announces that shareholders receiving dividends in GBP will receive an equivalent payment of 8.993 pence per Common Share, based on the conversion of US dollars into pounds sterling at a rate of USD1:GBP0.7806 prevailing on 9 April 2025. Enquiries: Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton GKP@fticonsulting.com Nick Hennis

