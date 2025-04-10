Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.04.2025
NEWS-HAMMER bei JERICHO ENERGY! KI-Partnerschaft mit AT&T
WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077 | Ticker-Symbol: GVP1
Tradegate
10.04.25
09:35 Uhr
1,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
10.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Interim Dividend Exchange Rate

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Interim Dividend Exchange Rate 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Interim Dividend Exchange Rate 
10-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
10 April 2025 
 
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") 
 
Interim Dividend Exchange Rate 
 
 
 
Gulf Keystone announced on 20 March 2025 the declaration of a USD25 million interim dividend, equivalent to 11.52 US 
cents per Common Share of the Company. The dividend will be paid on 23 April 2025 to those shareholders that were on 
the register of members of the Company as at 4 April 2025. 
 
The Company announces that shareholders receiving dividends in GBP will receive an equivalent payment of 8.993 pence 
per Common Share, based on the conversion of US dollars into pounds sterling at a rate of USD1:GBP0.7806 prevailing on 9 
April 2025. 
 
 
Enquiries: 
Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
& Corporate Communications        aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 381829 
EQS News ID:  2114336 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2114336&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
