TOKYO, Apr 10, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has acquired Approval in Principle (AiP)* from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) for its Onboard Carbon Capture and Storage system (OCCS) developed to capture and store CO2 emitted from ships.The OCCS subject to the AiP captures, liquefies, and stores CO2 after pretreatment of the exhaust gas emitted from ships. It is attracting attention as a solution to promote decarbonization of ships.Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has developed the system by utilizing CO2 capture technologies of MHI, which has a wealth of experience with onshore facilities, as core technology, and combining it with exhaust gas pretreatment, CO2 liquefaction, storage, and handling technologies in order to establish as onboard system. Going forward, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will accelerate the development of this system to bring it into market.MHI Group is currently pursuing strategic measures to strengthen its business for the energy transition. In conjunction with this initiative, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding is making efforts to contribute to the advancement of the maritime industries in Japan and around the world by utilizing its shipbuilding-based marine engineering technologies in addition to the conventional shipbuilding.Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will actively contribute to the decarbonization of ships continuing their effort to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships, which faces an increasingly urgent priority around the world.*Approval in Principle (AiP) indicates that a certification body has reviewed the basic design of the subject equipment and confirmed that it meets technical requirements and relevant safety standards.The inspection of the basic design for the OCCS system was conducted in accordance with ClassNK's "Guidelines for Shipboard CO2 Capture and Storage Systems."About MHI Group's CO2 capture technologiesMHI Group has been developing the "KM CDR Process" (Kansai Mitsubishi Carbon Dioxide Recovery Process) and the "Advanced KM CDR Process" in collaboration with the Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. since 1990. As of April 2025, the Company has delivered 18 plants adopting these processes. The "Advanced KM CDR Process" adopts the "KS-21" solvent, which incorporates technological improvements over the amine-based "KS-1" and offers superior regeneration efficiency and lower deterioration than the "KS-1", and it has been verified to provide excellent energy saving performance, reduce operation costs, and result in low amine emissions.Further information on MHI Group's CO2 capture plants: www.mhi.com/products/engineering/co2plants.htmlAbout MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.