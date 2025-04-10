Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.04.2025
NEWS-HAMMER bei JERICHO ENERGY! KI-Partnerschaft mit AT&T
WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20
Frankfurt
10.04.25
08:30 Uhr
0,129 Euro
+0,002
+1,73 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
0,1460,15509:08
PR Newswire
10.04.2025 09:00 Uhr
Capita Plc - Block Listing Application

Capita Plc - Block Listing Application

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10

10 April 2025

Capita plc

("Capita" or "the Company")

APPLICATION FOR BLOCK LISTING

Capita today announces that an application has been made to the FCA and the London Stock Exchange for a Block Listing of 7,000,000 ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each (the "Shares") to trading on the London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to the Official List of the FCA.

The Shares will be issued from time to time as a result of the exercise of share options pursuant to the Capita plc 2021 Executive Share Plan and the Capita plc 2017 Deferred Annual Bonus Plan.

It is expected that admission will become effective on 14 April 2025. When issued, the Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

This disclosure is made pursuant to paragraph 3.5.5R of the Listing Rules

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries
Helen Parris
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07720 169269
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little
Deputy Head of Investor Relations
Tel: 07541 622838
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Tel: 020 7654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita plc

Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across eight countries, Capita's 34,000 colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society - our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.