TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's producer prices rose at a faster pace in March, data from the Bank of Japan showed on Thursday.Producer price inflation rose unexpectedly to 4.2 percent in March from 4.1 percent in February. The rate was forecast to ease to 3.9 percent.On a monthly basis, producer price inflation doubled to 0.4 percent from 0.2 percent in the prior month. Prices were expected to rise again by 0.2 percent.Data showed that export price inflation eased sharply to 0.3 percent from 1.7 percent.On the other hand, import prices continued to fall, down 2.2 percent annually, following a 0.9 percent drop in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX