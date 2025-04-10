Anzeige
Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAJ LN) 
Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
10-Apr-2025 / 09:25 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (C) 
DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3830.4113 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6190127 
CODE: PRAJ LN 
ISIN: LU2089238385 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU2089238385 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PRAJ LN 
Sequence No.:  382069 
EQS News ID:  2115190 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2115190&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2025 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
