Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") is pleased to announce that Ms. Diana Swain has been appointed to the Company's Advisory Board, effective immediately.

Ms. Swain is the founder of Diana Swain Strategies, an executive communications consulting firm based in Toronto.

She launched her firm after completing a nearly 40-year career as a distinguished Canadian journalist well-known for her award-winning on-air and leadership positions at CBC News.

During her tenure, she held pivotal editorial roles including Managing Editor of Investigations with oversight of the network's investigative properties, and Executive Producer of The Fifth Estate from 2021-2023, leading the program to win the Canadian Screen Award for Best News or Information Series in her inaugural season.

Swain is widely recognized for her extensive on-air career which included helming "The Investigators with Diana Swain" from 2016-2019, a program that delved into the intricacies of journalism and investigative reporting. She spent decades as a senior correspondent with CBC News, reporting on stories from across the country and around the world, providing in-depth coverage across various media platforms.

Her reporting extended to international events, covering three Olympic Games: Beijing in 2008, Sochi in 2014, and Pyeongchang in 2018, offering audiences nuanced perspectives on these global spectacles.

Throughout her career, Swain received multiple national and international accolades, including being the first woman in Canada to win the national award for Best News Anchor, an honour she secured three times.

In recognition of her contributions to journalism, she was awarded an honourary degree from Humber College in 2010 and an Honourary Doctorate of Technology from The British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) in 2017.

In addition to leading her consulting firm, Swain also serves as a Forum Chair and Strategic Advisor for MacKay CEO Forums, further contributing to the development of Canada's business community.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO, comments: "Tudor Gold is very excited to welcome Diana Swain to the Advisory Board. I've had the pleasure of knowing Diana for many years and now have the privilege of working with her as she advises the Company on effectively communicating our corporate messaging. Diana is a seasoned journalist and media personality, recognized for her insightful commentary on current affairs and investigative journalism. She has been a trusted and highly respected figure in Canadian media for decades and is a tremendous addition to our team. Diana's ability to distill complex information and connect with stakeholders will be an incredible asset as we continue to grow our presence and communicate our vision with clarity and impact. We all sincerely welcome Diana and look forward to her valued input as the newest member of our team."

The Company also provides a quarterly update with respect to the Company's previously announced "at-the-market" equity program (the "ATM Program") launched on February 13, 2024. The ATM Program allows the Company to issue and sell, from time to time, up to $20,000,000 of its common shares from treasury to the public, at the Company's discretion, pursuant to an equity distribution agreement between the Company and Research Capital Corporation (the "Agent").

During the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025, the Company issued a total of 2,309,600 common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange at an average price of C$0.6862 per share under the ATM Program, providing gross proceeds of C$1,584,741.57. Commissions of C$39,618.54 were paid to the Agent in relation to these distributions.

For further details on the ATM Program, see the Company's news release dated February 14, 2024.

About Tudor Gold

TUDOR GOLD CORP. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack property to the southeast.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

TUDOR GOLD CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin

President and Chief Executive Officer

