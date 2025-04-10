Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc Announces Notice of AGM

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc ("CCEP") announces that the Notice of Meeting for its 2025 Annual General Meeting ("Notice of AGM") is available to view at: https://www.cocacolaep.com/about-us/governance/shareholder-meetings in which CCEP reaffirms its comparable operating profit guidance for the year ending 31 December 2025, as set out in its full year results announced on 14 February 2025.

The AGM is to be to be held at 3:30pm BST on 22 May 2025, at Pemberton House, Bakers Road, Uxbridge, UB8 1EZ.

CCEP's 2024 Annual Report and Form 20-F ("2024 Annual Report") was published on 21 March 2025 and can be found at https://ir.cocacolaep.com/financial-reports-and-results/annual-reports

The 2024 Annual Report, Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy are also being sent to those shareholders who have requested to receive hard copies.

In compliance with Listing Rule 6.4.1R, the Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

CCEP's Q1 2025 trading update will be announced on 29 April 2025.

