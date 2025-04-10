TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (FRCOY.PK), a Japanese retail holding company, on Thursday reported higher profit in its first half, with increased revenues. The company further lifted its earnings outlook for fiscal 2025, while maintaining revenue view.In Tokyo, Fast Retailing shares gained 9.1 percent to trade at 46,480.00 yen.In the first half, profit attributable to owners of the Parent climbed 19.2 percent to 233.57 billion yen from last year's 195.91 billion yen.Earnings per share for the period grew to 760.21 yen from 637.68 yen a year ago.Operating profit increased 18.3 percent from last year to 304.22 billion yen.Revenue was 1.79 trillion yen, up 12.0 percent from prior year's 1.60 trillion yen.Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company now projects attributable profit to grow 10.2 percent to 410 billion yen or 1,366.51 yen per basic share. Operating profit would increase 8.8 percent from last year to 545 billion yen.The company previously expected attributable profit of 385 billion yen or 1,255.14 yen per basic share, and operating profit of 530 billion yen.For the year, revenues are still projected to grow 9.5 percent to 3.40 trillion yen.Separately, the company announced that the board of directors approved the payment of the interim dividend amounting to 240 yen per share. The payment will be made from May 12 onwards.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX