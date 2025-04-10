Remedy Entertainment Oyj: Resolutions of Remedy Entertainment Plc's Annual General Meeting and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors

Remedy Entertainment Plc | Stock Exchange Release | April 10, 2025, 12 noon (EEST)

Resolutions of Remedy Entertainment Plc's Annual General Meeting and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting of Remedy Entertainment Plc was held on April 10, 2025 at the company's office at Luomanportti 3, 02200 Espoo, Finland. Shareholders were also able to exercise their voting rights by voting in advance.

The Annual General Meeting adopted the Financial Statements for 2024, discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability, approved the company's Remuneration Report and approved all proposals made to the Annual General Meeting in the form included in the notice to the Annual General Meeting.

Resolution on the use of the profit or loss shown on balance sheet and dividend distribution

The Annual General Meeting resolved that no dividends will be distributed for the financial period ended on December 31, 2024.

Composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of Board members will be five. Markus Mäki, Henri Österlund, Kaisa Salakka, Sonja Ängeslevä and Kai Tavakka were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the remuneration of the Board of Directors will remain unchanged. The Chairman of the Board of Directors is paid EUR 4500 per month and each of the other members of the Board of Directors are paid EUR 3000 per month.

Election and remuneration of the Auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect audit firm KPMG Oy Ab as the company's Auditor. Petri Sammalisto, APA, will continue as the company's principally responsible auditor.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the Auditor's fees will be paid against the Auditor's reasonable invoice to be approved by the company.

Election and remuneration of the Sustainability Assurer

The Annual General Meeting resolved to elect sustainability audit firm KPMG Oy Ab as the company's sustainability reporting assurer. Authorized sustainability auditor Petri Sammalisto will act as the responsible sustainability reporting assurer.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the sustainability auditor's fee will be paid against the auditor's reasonable invoice to be approved by the company.

Authorising the Board of Directors to resolve on the repurchase of own shares

The Annual General Meeting granted the Board of Directors an authorisation to resolve on the repurchase of Remedy Entertainment Plc's own shares (treasury shares) in one or several instalments with the following terms:

By virtue of the authorisation, the Board of Directors can resolve on the repurchase of a total maximum of 700,000 treasury shares by using the company's non-restricted equity. The proposed maximum number of shares that can be repurchased equals to approximately 5.20 percent of the company's all shares at the publication date of this release.

Treasury shares are repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the existing shareholdings of the company's shareholders in public trading at the market price quoted at the time of purchase. Treasury shares are repurchased and paid pursuant to the rules of Euroclear Finland Oy and conducted in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR regulation, (EU) N:o 596/2014). The Board of Directors has the authority to decide on all other matters pertaining to the repurchase of treasury shares.

The authorisation is valid until the close of the company's following Annual General Meeting, but no longer than 18 months from the date of the Annual General Meeting's resolution. The authorisation replaces the share repurchase authorisation given to the Board of Directors by the company's Annual General Meeting held on April 12, 2024.

Authorising the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuances of shares and special rights to shares

The Annual General Meeting granted the Board of Directors an authorisation to resolve on the issuance of new shares, treasury shares and special rights to shares in one or several instalments with the following terms:

By virtue of the authorisation, the Board of Directors can resolve on the issuance of a maximum total of 1,000,000 new shares or treasury shares held by the company either against payment or without payment. The proposed maximum number of shares equals approximately 7.40 percent of all the company's shares at the publication date of this release. The Board of Directors is also entitled to resolve on the issuance of option rights and other special rights to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act either against payment or without payment within the maximum number of shares referred to above.

The new shares, treasury shares held by the company and special rights to shares may also be issued in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right in a directed issuance if there is a weighty financial reason for doing so from the company's point of view. The Board of Directors has the authority to decide on all other matters pertaining to the issuances of shares and special rights to shares.

The authorisation is valid until the close of the company's following Annual General Meeting, but no longer than 18 months from the date of the Annual General Meeting's resolution. The authorisation replaces the previous authorisation to resolve on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares which was given to the Board of Directors by the company's Annual General Meeting held on April 12, 2024.

Minutes of the Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting minutes will be available at the latest by April 24, 2025, on the company's website at investors.remedygames.com/annual-general-meeting-2025/.

Organizing meeting of the Board of Directors

At its organizing meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Markus Mäki to continue as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.



More information

Henrik Hautamäki, Head of Legal

Phone: +358 50 359 6150

Email: henrik.hautamaki@remedygames.com



About Remedy

Remedy Entertainment Plc is a pioneering, globally renowned video game company founded in 1995 and headquartered in Finland with an office in Stockholm, Sweden. Known for its story-driven and visually stunning action games, Remedy has created multiple successful, critically acclaimed franchises such as Control, Alan Wake and Max Payne. Remedy also develops its own Northlight game engine and tools technology that powers its games. Remedy's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki's main list.

www.remedygames.com