OrderYOYO A/S: OrderYOYO A/S announces settlement of the agreement with Pollen Street Capital Limited

Company Announcement No. 84 - 2025

OrderYOYO A/S



Copenhagen, 10 April 2025

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Settlement of the agreement with Pollen Street Capital Limited

In company announcement no. 81-2025, OrderYOYO A/S ("OrderYOYO") announced that shareholders representing approximately 91.13% of the share capital had entered into binding agreements to sell their shares in OrderYOYO to Ophelia BidCo ApS, CVR-no. 45 36 76 22, ("BidCo"), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of investment funds managed and advised by Pollen Street Capital Limited.

OrderYOYO hereby announces that binding agreements with BidCo regarding the sale of more than 90% of the shares in OrderYOYO have been completed today.

Following completion of the binding agreements, BidCo now holds more than 90% of the shares and the voting rights in OrderYOYO. Accordingly, BidCo has informed OrderYOYO that it will cause OrderYOYO to request Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S for removal from trading of the shares in OrderYOYO from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Further, BidCo has informed OrderYOYO that it will exercise its rights under sections 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act to carry out a compulsory acquisition, whereby BidCo will request all remaining minority shareholders in OrderYOYO, by separate publication, to transfer all their remaining shares in OrderYOYO to BidCo within a four-week notice period for DKK 9.50 per share.

OrderYOYO's shares are expected to be removed from trading on 10 April 2025 with the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market being 11 April 2025, subject to approval from Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. The four-week compulsory acquisition period will commence on 14 April 2025 and accordingly, the last day of the four-week period will be 12 May 2025.

For additional information, please contact

OrderYOYO A/S

Jesper Johansen, CEO

Mobile (+45) 21 67 84 92

Email jesper.johansen@orderyoyo.com

OrderYOYO A/S Vesterbrogade 149, 1620 Copenhagen V

Certified Advisor

Grant Thornton

Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard

Mobile (+45) 31 79 90 00

Grant Thornton, Lautrupgade 11, 2100 Copenhagen Ø

About OrderYOYO

OrderYOYO is the market leading European provider of payments enabled ecommerce solutions to the restaurant sector. Its solutions include online ordering, payments, and marketing capabilities. OrderYOYO's solution is offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and enables small independent takeaway restaurants to have their own-branded online presence direct to consumers. OrderYOYO helps takeaway restaurants drive online takeaway orders through their own tailored software solution in the individual takeaway restaurant's own brand. We liberate restaurants.

About Pollen Street

Pollen Street is a fast growing and high performing private capital asset manager. Established in 2013, the firm has built deep capability across the financial and business services sectors aligned with mega-trends shaping the future of the industry. Pollen Street manages over €6bn AUM across private equity and credit strategies on behalf of investors including leading public and corporate pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, asset managers, banks, and family offices from around the world. Pollen Street has a team of over 85 professionals.