OrderYOYO A/S: OrderYOYO A/S announces request for removal from trading and expected commencement of compulsory redemption of minority shareholders

Company Announcement No. 85 - 2025

OrderYOYO A/S



Copenhagen, 10 April 2025

Request for removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

In continuation of company announcements no 81-2025 and no. 84-2025 with respect to the sale of more than 90% of the shares in OrderYOYO A/S ("OrderYOYO") to Ophelia BidCo ApS, CVR-no. 45 36 76 22, ("BidCo"), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of investment funds managed and advised by Pollen Street Capital Limited, OrderYOYO hereby announces that it has submitted a request to Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S ("Nasdaq") for the removal from trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark, upon request from BidCo.

The request is based on the simplified procedure pursuant to rule 2.6(c)(i) of supplement D to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares dated 19 April 2024 as BidCo now holds more than 90% of the shares and the voting rights in OrderYOYO.

Subject to approval from Nasdaq, the last day of trading of OrderYOYO' shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is expected to be on 11 April 2025.

Expected commencement of compulsory redemption

Furthermore, OrderYOYO has been informed that BidCo will exercise its rights under sections 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act, meaning that all remaining minority shareholders of OrderYOYO will be requested to transfer their remaining shares in OrderYOYO to BidCo for DKK 9.50 per share.

The compulsory redemption will be requested in a separate notice which will be published in Euronext Securities and the Danish Business Authority on 14 April 2025. Pursuant to the compulsory redemption, shareholders will have a four-week period to sell their shares to BidCo. After the four-week period, all remaining shares will be compulsory redeemed.

For additional information, please contact

OrderYOYO A/S

Jesper Johansen, CEO

Mobile (+45) 21 67 84 92

Email jesper.johansen@orderyoyo.com

OrderYOYO A/S Vesterbrogade 149, 1620 Copenhagen V

Certified Advisor

Grant Thornton

Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard

Mobile (+45) 31 79 90 00

Grant Thornton, Lautrupgade 11, 2100 Copenhagen Ø

About OrderYOYO

OrderYOYO is the market leading European provider of payments enabled ecommerce solutions to the restaurant sector. Its solutions include online ordering, payments, and marketing capabilities. OrderYOYO's solution is offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and enables small independent takeaway restaurants to have their own-branded online presence direct to consumers. OrderYOYO helps takeaway restaurants drive online takeaway orders through their own tailored software solution in the individual takeaway restaurant's own brand. We liberate restaurants.

About Pollen Street

Pollen Street is a fast growing and high performing private capital asset manager. Established in 2013, the firm has built deep capability across the financial and business services sectors aligned with mega-trends shaping the future of the industry. Pollen Street manages over €6bn AUM across private equity and credit strategies on behalf of investors including leading public and corporate pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, asset managers, banks, and family offices from around the world. Pollen Street has a team of over 85 professionals.