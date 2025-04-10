Highlights:

57.3 metres of 0.99% Cu and 0.30 g/t Au from 23.7 metres in OPM-25-294

45.0 metres of 0.87% Cu, and 0.14 g/t Au from 19.5 meters in OPM-25-293

XXIX Gaining Key Structural Insights in the Underexplored Saddle Zone at Opemiska

Opemiska's halo study is now complete and will be incorporated into an updated resource

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - XXIX Metal Corp . (TSXV: XXIX) (OTCQB: QCCUF) (FSE: 5LW0) ("XXIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce two drill results from its 15-hole, 2,100 metre drill program on the Saddle Zone, including 57.3 metres of 0.99% Cu and 0.308 g/t Au from 23.7 metres in hole OPM-25-294, and 0.87% Cu, 0.139 g/t Au over 45.0 metres from 19.5 meters in hole OPM-25-293. The results from the remaining holes will be received by the Company in the coming weeks.

Saddle Zone: Underexplored and Potentially Material

The Saddle Zone remains the most underexplored area within Opemiska's current open-pit model, as outlined in the January 2024 mineral resource estimate. Due to the complex vein orientations, targeting has been challenging, and much of the zone was previously classified as waste. However, recent results are beginning to demonstrate that this area could, in fact, be materially significant. This current program followed up on a standout intersection of 5.94% CuEq over 11 metres (see news release dated January 6, 2025) and focused on better understanding the structural controls on mineralization in this zone.

Halo Study is Expected to Add Contained Metal

In addition, the drilling on Saddle, XXIX has now completed Opemiska's halo study, and XXIX sees an opportunity to enhance the project's overall scale and engineering metrics, particularly through improvements to contained metal and the strip ratio.

XXIX's Halo Study refers to a technical and geological analysis aimed at understanding the broader mineralized system that surrounds the known high-grade copper zones at the Opemiska Project. The "halo" represents the lower-grade but potentially bulk-mineable mineralization that envelops the historically mined high-grade veins.

This halo study focused on:

Geological modeling of disseminated and fracture-controlled mineralization around the high-grade veins

Drilling and sampling to define the extent, grade, and geometry of this halo mineralization

Supporting a larger resource base by integrating both high-grade and halo zones into a single, potentially larger-scale development scenario

The halo study is critical to XXIX's strategy of repositioning Opémiska from a historic underground operation into a modern open-pit copper-gold project.

Summary of reported composite intersections: Table 1

Length (m) CuEq (%)1 Cu (%) Au (g/t) From (m) Hole ID 57.3 1.17 0.99 0.308 23.7 OPM-25-294 45.0 0.95 0.87 0.139 19.5 OPM-25-293

1 CuEq % = Cu % + (Au g/t x 0.58)

About XXIX Metal Corp .

XXIX is advancing its Opemiska and Thierry Copper projects, two significant Canadian copper assets. The Opemiska Project, Canada's highest-grade copper resource, spans 21,300 hectares in Quebec's Chapais-Chibougamau region, with strong infrastructure and nearby access to the Horne Smelter. A January 2024 resource update reported a 16% increase in contained Copper Equivalent (CuEq) and a 10% grade boost, including 87.3 million tonnes at 0.93% CuEq (Measured & Indicated) and additional Out of Pit resources. The Thierry Project hosts two past-producing open pits that transitioned to underground mining-producing 5.8Mt @ 1.13% Cu, 0.14% Ni between 1976 - 1982 by UMEX Inc. Historically, copper concentrate was shipped to the Horne Smelter in Rouyn-Noranda, QC. Significant infrastructure is already in place, with the Thierry property being accessible via all-season road, an airport within 5km, a provincial power grid within 8km, and nearby rail. With these two high-potential projects, the Company has solidified its position as a key player in the Canadian copper sector, and has established itself as one of Eastern Canada's largest copper developer.

SOURCE: XXIX Metal Corp.