Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2025 / Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) has received notification of the following transaction by CH Invest GmbH, a Person Closely Associated ("PCA") with Ms. Christine Coignard, Non-Executive Director of Ecora.

On 8 April 2025, CH Invest GmbH, acquired 16,450 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company at an average approximate price of £0.52 per share.

This transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings - Further information
In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

CH Invest GmbH

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Person closely associated with Ms. Christine Coignard, Non-Executive Director of Ecora Resources PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Ecora Resources PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.5184

16,450

d.

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price

See above

e.

Date of the transaction

8 April 2025

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

FTI Consulting

+44(0) 20 3727 1000

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
