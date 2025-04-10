TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS), Thursday announced the revenue report for the month of March and first quarter of 2025, revealing an increase of 5.1 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.In March 2025, the company reported revenue of NT$2,031.6 million or $61.2 million compared to NT$1,933.2 million or $58.2 million in March 2024.The company's revenue increased to NT$5,532.3 million or $166.7 million in the first quarter from last year's NT$5,418.7 million or $163.3 million.On Wednesday, ChipMOS's stock closed at $14.45, up 5.09 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX