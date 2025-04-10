WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ITT Inc. (ITT) reported preliminary first quarter results. The company anticipates: earnings per share of $1.29 to $1.35, and adjusted EPS of $1.43 to $1.45. Revenue is projected more than $900 million; flat on a GAAP and organic basis. Orders were $1.0 billion, up 7%, or 2% on an organic basis. Analysts on average expect the company to report profit per share of $1.43, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.ITT's Board, in 2023, approved an indefinite term $1 billion share repurchase authorization, and as of March 29, 2025, there was $875 million of remaining authorization under the Repurchase Plan. The company plans to utilize such plan to repurchase up to an additional $500 million of ITT shares. The company believes that it will continue to have the financial and managerial capacity to execute further acquisitions while maintaining investment grade credit rating.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX