Noteworthy sulfides including chalcopyrite, galena, sphalerite and pyrite prevailing over a continuous drill interval of 1100m.

Viscount's first drill hole in the Passiflora target seems to have most of the mineral assemblage and alteration zones that are typical of most known copper porphyry systems.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTC Pink: VLMGF) ("Viscount" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the recent drilling progress at our Passiflora project in Silver Cliff, Colorado.

During drilling activities on the first deep Passiflora core hole (see news release March 20, 2025) our field geologists observed compelling geological features that suggest a potential for valuable deposits in copper porphyry systems.

While drilling between 450m and 970m depth, the team began to suspect that alteration types typically found in copper porphyry systems might have been overprinted-an indication of a complex and potentially significant mineralization process. To investigate this further, six thin sections were prepared from core samples within this depth range. These thin sections reinforce the original hypothesis that this is a potential copper porphyry.

The analysis of these thin sections revealed intriguing findings, confirming the presence of overprinting. Minerals that are typically associated with distinct alteration types were found in close association with one another. Notably, biotite and chlorite were observed on the same slides, a common occurrence in porphyries that points to multiple stages of alteration. Additionally, evidence of finely interstitial sulfides was noted, and a sample was identified to contain tourmaline, a mineral commonly found in porphyry systems.

The term "presence of overprinting" refers to a geological process where different stages of alteration (or changes in mineral composition) overlap or occur in the same rock. In this context, it suggests that the minerals you would typically find in one type of alteration zone are present in the same rock sample as minerals from another alteration zone. This can happen when new mineralization events or processes "overprint" or replace earlier ones.

In a copper porphyry system, different alteration zones (phyllic, propolytic, albitic and andargillic) usually have specific minerals associated with them. For example, biotite and chlorite are often associated with specific alteration types in these systems. When overprinting occurs, you find minerals from different alteration zones (like biotite from one zone and chlorite from another) together in the same sample, which indicates a complex geological history of multiple alteration events happening in the same area.

Currently the core is being photographed, logged and cut for further analysis, with the first shipment of core scheduled to be sent to SGS Labs in Phoenix for assaying later this week. We are optimistic that these findings will continue to yield important data for understanding the mineralization potential at Viscount's Passiflora project.

The first drill hole completed to a downhole depth of 1143m at the Passiflora intersected continuous sulphide mineralization throughout the entire length of the hole. The drill hole which identified disseminated sulphides as well as more massive zones and abundant veins are present over an interval of 1100m. Biotite was noted at 125 m and Argillic alteration was encountered below the overburden, and around 200m it seems to change to phyllic alteration. Sphalerite was noted tentatively at 213m but more confidently further down the hole. Chalcopyrite was first identified at 465m. Chalcopyrite is a brass-yellow mineral with a chemical composition of CuFeS2. It occurs in all copper porphyry deposits and is the main copper mineral in the porphyry systems. Magnetite was noted in trace amounts at 680m followed by galena at 854m. Much of the hole after showed abundant overprinting of different types of alteration. Also, three mineralized breccia zones were identified during preliminary logging.

Jim MacKenzie CEO of Viscount stated: "The current work by our geologists continues to prove out the confidence that a porphyry style deposit may be reason for the geophysical anomaly. We will keep investors updated on further developments as we continue to analyze the data and advance our exploration efforts. The overprinting of alteration types seen in the core suggests that we are in an exciting phase of exploration, and we look forward to sharing additional results as they become available."

Figure 1, below, is a cross section of through line L1E which depicts a view of the massive, low resistivity anomaly described by Quantec. As shown, the bowl-shaped anomaly extends ~1400m (~4590 ft) across the center of the caldera, and at least 1500m (~4920 ft) deep, maybe deeper, depending upon the accuracy of resistivity detection below the conductive body.





Figure 1. A cross section through line L1E showing resistivity (in ohm-m) to a depth of ~2400



With the volcanic history of the region as a caldera makes it completely reasonable to assume that the Passiflora target could be a porphyry at depth. This caldera is one of at least ten eruptive centers of the Central Colorado Volcanic Field (CCVF). Four of these ten have been further classified as silicic eruptive centers, of which the Silver Cliff caldera is one (McIntosh and Chapin, 2004). Another member of this classification is Cripple Creek Mine, a highly profitable, still active deposit located ~70km NNE of the Passiflora.

Viscount is also announcing the termination of its agreement with Lux Partners, effective immediately.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Harald Hoegberg PG, an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" (QP) as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTC Pink: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining is a project generator and an exploration company with a portfolio of silver and gold properties in the Western United States, including Silver Cliff in Colorado and Cherry Creek in Nevada.

The Silver Cliff property in Colorado lies within the historic Hardscrabble Silver District in the Wet Mountain Valley, Custer County, south-central Colorado. It is located 44 miles WSW of Pueblo, Colorado, and has year-around access by paved road. The property consists of 96 lode claims where high grade silver, gold and base metal production came from numerous mines during the period 1878 to the early 1900's. The property underwent substantial exploration between 1967 and 1984. The property is interpreted to encompass a portion of a large caldera and highly altered sequence of tertiary rhyolitic flows and fragmental units which offers potential to host deposits with both precious and base metals. This has been demonstrated in the mineralization historically extracted from the numerous underground and surface mining operations. Based on the accumulated data and feasibility study, Tenneco Minerals made the decision with silver at $5.00 USD an ounce to construct at that time a $35,000,000 USD milling operation for the extraction of the silver reserves at Silver Cliff. Shortly thereafter Tenneco's Mining Unit was sold, and the planned milling operation was abandoned.

The Cherry Creek exploration property is in an area commonly known as the Cherry Creek Mining District, located approximately 50 miles north of the town of Ely, White Pine County, Nevada. Cherry Creek consists of 578 unpatented and 17 patented claims as well as mill rights. Cherry Creek includes more than 20 past producing mines. In January 2021, Viscount entered an exploration earn - in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc. Centerra is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.viscountmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

